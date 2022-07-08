EU Concrete Block Market Report: Consumption, Production, Trade, and Forecast to 2030 - IndexBox

Companies Mentioned in the Report: Masa Group, Bauroc As, Megabloc Gmbh & Co. Kg, Betonblock, Leier Rom S.R.L., Plasmor Limited, Franz Carl Nudling Basaltwerke Gmbh + Co Kg, Heembeton B.V., Sc Cars S.A., Kronimus Aktiengesellschaft, Abetoni OY, KB-Blok System S.R.O., Grupa Prefabet S.A., KCS Soke Gaz Beton, Solbet Spolka Z O.O., Prefaco, Metten Stein+Design Gmbh & Co. Kg, A/S Boligbeton, Strangbetong, Refrabaz S.A., Hebel Haus Gmbh

NEW YORK, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'EU – Building Blocks and Bricks of Cement, Concrete or Artificial Stone - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

EU Concrete Block Market Statistics

Imports 454.1 Million USD Exports 534.3 Million USD Top Importers Netherlands, Belgium, France Top Exporters Germany, Netherlands, Belgium

The EU market for building blocks and bricks of cement, concrete or artificial stone was estimated at approx. $3.8B in 2021. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). France, Germany and Poland constituted the countries with the highest levels of market value in 2021, together comprising 48% of the total market. REQUEST FREE DATA

Consumption by Country

Total volume of cement building blocks consumed in the European Union totaled approx. 50M tonnes in 2021. The countries with the highest consumption volumes were France, Poland and Germany, together comprising 50% of total consumption. The Netherlands, Ireland, Romania, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Slovakia and Hungary lagged somewhat behind, together accounting for a further 42%. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Concrete Block Production

Production of building blocks and bricks of cement, concrete or artificial stone was estimated at approx. 50M tonnes in 2021. The countries with the highest outputs were France, Poland and Germany, with a combined 52% share of total production. These countries were followed by the Netherlands, Ireland, Romania, Italy, Spain, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Hungary and Slovakia, which together accounted for a further 42%. REQUEST FREE DATA

EU Concrete Block Exports

In 2021, after two years of decline, there was significant growth in overseas shipments of building blocks and bricks of cement, concrete or artificial stone, when their volume increased by 13% to 4M tonnes. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.6% from 2011 to 2021.

In value terms, exports surged to $534M in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +3.0% from 2011 to 2021.

Exports by Country

In 2021, Germany (1.3M tonnes) and the Netherlands (1M tonnes) were the main exporters of building blocks and bricks of cement, concrete or artificial stone in the European Union, together resulting at near 59% of total supplies. It was distantly followed by Belgium (319K tonnes), achieving an 8.1% share of total exports. Poland (142K tonnes), Estonia (139K tonnes), Hungary (131K tonnes), Ireland (127K tonnes), Slovakia (125K tonnes), Italy (121K tonnes), the Czech Republic (117K tonnes), France (77K tonnes), Latvia (62K tonnes) and Bulgaria (61K tonnes) followed a long way behind the leaders.

In value terms, the largest building blocks and bricks of cement, concrete or artificial stone supplying countries in the European Union were Germany ($156M), the Netherlands ($122M) and Belgium ($46M), with a combined 61% share of total exports. Italy, Estonia, Poland, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, France, Hungary, Bulgaria and Latvia lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 31%.

Ireland, with a CAGR of +66.6%, saw the highest growth rate of the value of exports, among the main exporting countries over the past decade. Shipments for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average export price for building blocks and bricks of cement, concrete or artificial stone in the European Union amounted to $135 per tonne, rising by 6.4% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin: the country with the highest price was Italy ($339 per tonne), while Hungary ($66 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Belgium (+4.6%), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

EU Concrete Block Imports

In 2021, the amount of building blocks and bricks of cement, concrete or artificial stone imported in the European Union rose rapidly to 3.6M tonnes, with an increase of 10% compared with the previous year's figure. This figure includes trade volumes between the EU countries and shipped outside the EU. Total imports indicated a temperate expansion from 2011 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +3.8%.

In value terms, imports surged to $454M in 2021. This figure includes trade between EU member countries. Total imports indicated a temperate increase over the past decade: its value increased at an average annual rate of +3.8%.

Imports by Country

In 2021, the Netherlands (838K tonnes), distantly followed by Belgium (516K tonnes), Lithuania (413K tonnes), Poland (220K tonnes), Denmark (219K tonnes) and Romania (182K tonnes) represented the main importers of building blocks and bricks of cement, concrete or artificial stone, together achieving 66% of total purchases. France (158K tonnes), Luxembourg (152K tonnes), Slovakia (139K tonnes), Latvia (110K tonnes), Germany (108K tonnes), Austria (105K tonnes) and the Czech Republic (94K tonnes) occupied a relatively small share of total imports.

In value terms, the Netherlands ($113M) constitutes the largest market for imported building blocks and bricks of cement, concrete or artificial stone in the European Union, comprising 25% of total supplies. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Belgium ($33M), with a 7.4% share of total imports. It was followed by France, with a 7.3% share.

In the Netherlands, imports of building blocks and bricks of cement, concrete or artificial stone increased at an average annual rate of +5.0% over the period from 2011-2021. The remaining importing countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: Belgium (+0.7% per year) and France (-1.2% per year).

Import Prices by Country

The average import price for building blocks and bricks of cement, concrete or artificial stone in the European Union stood at $125 per tonne in 2021, increasing by 7.4% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was France ($211 per tonne), while Lithuania ($60 per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Slovakia (+4.3%). The other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

