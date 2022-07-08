Dubbing and Voice-Over Market 2022-2028 : Companies, Types, Applications, Regions, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Size, Shares, Revenue

Pune, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubbing and Voice-Over Market research report is an expert’s analysis, which mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give an analysis of sales, revenue, trade, competition, and investment, forecast. Dubbing and Voice-Over Market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream, and downstream industries. Also, the study offers a detailed market estimate by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

Dubbing, mixing or re-recording, is a post-production process used in filmmaking and video production in which additional or supplementary recordings are lip-synced and "mixed" with original production sound to create the finished soundtrack. Voice-over (also known as off-camera or off-stage commentary) is a production technique where a voice—that is not part of the narrative (non-diegetic)—is used in a radio, television production, filmmaking, theatre, or other presentations. The voice-over is read from a script and may be spoken by someone who appears elsewhere in the production or by a specialist voice talent.

Market split by Type can be divided into: -

Native Language

Foreign Language

Special Language

Market split by Application can be divided into: -

The Film

TV Series

Record Video

Digital Applications

Other

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Dubbing and Voice-over market including: -

ABC Dubbing and Subtitles Studios

Tohokushinsha Film Corporation

Mafilm Audio Ltd

I-YUNO

Groupe Auditorium Artistique

EarCandy

BKS Dubbing Studios

JBI Studios

VOA Voice Studios

Audiomaster Candiani

Bang Zoom Studios

Ezenhall

Glovision Inc

ZOO Digital Group

TrioPen Studio

Dubbing House International Limited

