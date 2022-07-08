Automated Guided Vehicle Global Market Outlook: Compound Annual Growth of 10% During 2022-2030, with Market Reaching $9.38 Billion by 2030

Dublin, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Guided Vehicle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Vehicle Type, by Navigation Technology, by Application, by End Use Industry, by Component, by Battery Type, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automated guided vehicle market size is expected to reach USD 9.38 billion by 2030. The market is anticipated to reach a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) have transformed the way materials can be moved within the manufacturing and distribution facilities. In a production environment where several operations are carried out simultaneously, these vehicles ensure a predictable and reliable transfer of raw materials as well as manufactured products from one point to another point within the facility, thereby eliminating any potential disruption in production. These vehicles can operate safely around structures, machinery, and employees, as they are equipped with accessories, such as camera vision and LiDAR sensors, among others, which help in detecting junctions, identifying floor signs, and avoiding collisions with any obstacle.



Several manufacturing plants and warehouses are deploying material handling equipment for various activities, such as locating stock, picking orders, and moving products and raw materials. Transportation and logistics firms are mainly focusing on the deployment of such equipment to boost the efficiency of their operations in line with the growing demand for their services.



The AGV market is witnessing a progressive switch from lead-acid batteries to lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-ion batteries offer several advantages over lead-acid batteries. They tend to be lighter and compact. They can charge faster, provide longer runtimes, and support more charge cycles. Hence, they are ideal for AGVs, as they need not be charged frequently during operating shifts or in 24x7 operating environments, and AGVs running on lithium-ion batteries can offer higher round-trip efficiencies.



Report Highlights

The adoption of material handling equipment and automation solutions is growing significantly across several industries.

The growing adoption of AGVs by the automotive industry as well as the automotive supply industry to move intermediate products within the facility is expected to drive the growth of the AGV market.

The manufacturing industry is increasingly adopting AGVs to save on labor costs. While AGV can operate on a 24x7 basis, the costs associated with the procurement and maintenance of AGV tend to be lesser than the costs incurred on salaries and employee benefits.

The logistics and warehousing segment happen to be the largest application of AGVs. The segment generated the highest revenue in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

The European regional market dominated the global AGVs market in 2021. However, the Asia Pacific regional market is projected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing Demand for Automation and Material Handling Equipment in Various Process Industries

Replacement of Conventional Batteries with Lithium-Ion Batteries

High Labor Costs

Manufacturers Introducing Vision Guided Vehicles and Mobile Robots

Rapidly Growing E-Commerce Industry

Enhanced Safety At Workplaces

Market Restraint Analysis

High Initial Cost

Singular Use and Lack Of Flexibility

Market Opportunity Analysis

Manufacturers Providing Intelligent AGV

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

AGV-Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2017-2030

Segmental Outlook

AGV Industry Outlook

Market Segmentation

Market Size and Growth Prospects

Future Of AGV

Case Studies

AGV-Value Chain Analysis

Vendor Landscape

AGV Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Market Restraint Analysis

Market Opportunity Analysis

Industry Analysis-Porter's Five Forces Analysis

AGV-Pest Analysis

Technology Overview

Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

AGV Market: Vehicle Type Estimates and Trend Analysis

Tow Vehicle

Unit Load Carrier

Pallet Truck

Forklift Truck

Hybrid Vehicles

AGV Market: Navigation Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

Heat Map For Choosing Navigation

Laser Guidance

Magnetic Guidance

Vision Guidance

Inductive Guidance

Natural Navigation

AGV Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Logistics and Warehousing

Assembly

Packaging

Trailer Loading & Unloading

Raw Material Handling

AGV Market: End-Use Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis

Manufacturing Sector

Wholesale and Distribution Sector

AGV Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

Hardware

Software

Service

AGV Market: Battery Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Lead Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery

Nickel-Based Battery

AGV Market: Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis



Company Profiles

Swisslog Holding

Dematic

Bastian Solutions.

Daifuku

JBT

Seegrid Corporation

Toyota Industries Corporation

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Balyo

E&K Automation GmbH

Kollmorgen

Kmh Fleet Solutions

Elettric80 S.P.A.

Fetch Robotics

Invia Robotics

Locus Robotics

Schaefer Systems International

System Logistics Spa

Scott

