Indoor Air Quality Market Worth USD 238.4 million by 2028 : Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, Regional Analysis, Types, Applications

Pune, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indoor Air Quality Market research report is an expert's analysis, which mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc.

Most of the people spend their 70% to 80% daily time indoors. Several air impurities can cause respiratory disorders, allergies etc. The quality of indoor air can affect the comfort, health and productivity of a building occupants hence, determining the quality of indoor air around occupants is important.



The global Indoor Air Quality market size is estimated to be worth USD 165.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 238.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.3% during the review period.

Market split by Type can be divided into: -

Service

Equipment

Market split by Application can be divided into: -

Commercial

Residential

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Indoor Air Quality Market include: -

Honeywell

3M

Aeroqual Ltd.

Camfil AB

FLUKE

Green Home Solutions

Lennox International Inc.

Panasonic

Trion IAQ

TSI Inc.

Dynamic AQS

Macro Technology Instruments

PPM Technology

Kanomax

AAF International

TESTO

Rotronic

CEM

Extech

E Instruments

Amphenol (Telaire)

GrayWolf

DWYER

CETCI

MadgeTech

Sainawei

