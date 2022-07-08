Leisure Boats Global Market to Reach $44.5 Billion by 2026

Dublin, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leisure Boats - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Leisure Boats estimated at US$35 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period.
Global Leisure Boats Market to Reach $44.5 Billion by 2026
Leisure boats are recreational boats intended for recreation, pleasure and tourism activity. The global market for these boats is bolstered by increasing disposable income and expansion of the tourism industry across emerging economies.
The market is gaining from increasing participation in competitive and recreational boating activity coupled with technological advances and introduction of connected boats. First-time boaters and lifelong enthusiasts are expected to continue driving demand for leisure boat market.
Demand is also boosted by consumer attention on luxury options and the ongoing trend to own accommodations and vacation homes near water-bodies. The introduction of leisure boats with advanced features such as digital dashboards, digital throttles and joystick controls is driving first-time sales.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2026
The Leisure Boats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
- Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Market Expansion
- Established Image of Chartering in Vacations Fuels Growth
- Leisure Boats Integrated with Advanced Technologies Come to the Fore
- Prominent Trends Benefitting Leisure Boat Market in Big Way
- GPS Tracking Technology
- Automated Boats
- Smart Boats Enter the Fray
- Adoption of AI Solutions Gains Momentum
- Digital Dashboards & Social Media
- Rising Significance of Software in Recreational Maritime Industry
- Rising Demand for Personalized Leisure Boats to Drive Growth
- Boats Enjoy New Highs with Outboard Power Kick
- Electric Leisure Boating Makes Waves
- Introduction of Hybrid Propulsion System in Leisure Boats
- Factors Inhibiting Electric Leisure Boats from Sailing into Mainstream
- High Net Worth Individuals: A Key Customer Class
- Breakdown of Ownership of Yachts by Length: 2019
- Geographic Localization of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals: 2019
- Geographical Localization of HNW Individuals: 2019
- Percentage Breakdown of Number HNWI Individuals by Wealth Tier: 2019
- Top Countries in Terms of Number of Millionaires as % of Adult Population:
- Yachting to Gain from Rise in UHNW Individuals
- Boating Industry Targets Millennials and Gen-Z
- Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators
- Percentage of People Going to Boating Regularly in the US by Age Group: 2019
- Boat Ownership in the US as % of Population, by Age Group: 2019
- Global Millennials Population by Region (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of World
- Surging Interest in Sailing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues
- Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Sales
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Emergence of Recreational Fishing as Favorite Pastime Widens Opportunities
- Surging Popularity of Kayak Fishing Benefits Market Expansion
- Digital Technologies Become Pervasive in the Boating Industry
- Disruptive Technologies Transforming Sports Fishing Boats over the Years
- REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- US Boat Industry: An Overview
- US Sees Sustained Interest in Boating: Number of Adult Participants in Boating (in Million) for the Period 2010-2020
- Number of Participants in Sailing (in Million) in the US: 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020
- US Boat Unit Sales by Type (in %): 2019
- China: A High-Growth Market for Leisure Boats
- Yacht Industry : An Overview
- Europe
- Boating Industry and EU Recovery Plan
- Mediterranean Basin: The Hub for Recreational Boating in Europe
