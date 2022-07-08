Dairy Food Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Danone, Nestle, Kraft Heinz & Others

Dublin, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Food Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dairy food market is expected to grow from $700.06 billion in 2021 to $768.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The market is expected to grow to $1,072.06 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.



The increasing demand for local, sustainable and organic food production is expected to positively impact the dairy food market during the forecast period. Organic food production including organic dairy products places a strong emphasis on consumer health, environmental protection, and animal welfare.

Consumers now are becoming more concerned with how food is raised and prepared and are willing to pay a little more for something they recognize as healthy. Across Europe, there is a very high import rate (especially for fruits and vegetables) as the rate of production is far lower than the consumer demands for organic produce.

For instance, according to the Soil Association, sales of organic products in the UK increased by 4.5% in 2019 to reach £2.45 billion. Similarly, sales of organic food in the US increased by 5.9% to reach $47.9 billion, according to the 2019 Organic Industry Survey. This growing demand for organic products offers considerable opportunities for dairy products producers in both developed and developing countries, thus likely to drive the market during the forecast period.



The internet of things (IoT) technology is increasingly being used to track dairy products and ensure safe product handling. IoT technology consists of a network of devices, vehicles, or other items that continuously exchange data and provide insights into a process or system. This technology is being used to track ingredients being used in products.

Equipment connected to the internet in trucks and storage coolers can be used to monitor dairy products and tag them with environmental conditions like temperature or location that provide information about safe product handling during transportation.

For instance, the Chinese government implemented the National Food Quality Safety Traceability Platform, using IoT technology to improve the quality and safety of food production supply chains.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Milk And Butter; Cheese; Dry, Condensed, And Evaporated Dairy Products; Ice Cream And Frozen Dessert

2) By Source: Cattle; Sheep; Goat; Camel

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; E-Commerce; Other Distribution Channels



Subsegments Covered: Milk-Dairy; Butter; Natural Cheese; Processed Cheese; Dry Dairy Product; Condensed Dairy Product; Evaporated Dairy Product; Ice Cream; Frozen Dessert



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Dairy Food Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Dairy Food Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Dairy Food Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Dairy Food Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Dairy Food Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Dairy Food



9. Dairy Food Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Dairy Food Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Dairy Food Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Dairy Food Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Dairy Food Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Dairy Food Market Segmentation

12. Dairy Food Market Segments



13. Dairy Food Market Metrics

13.1. Dairy Food Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Dairy Food Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global



14. Asia-Pacific Dairy Food Market

15. Western Europe Dairy Food Market



16. Eastern Europe Dairy Food Market



17. North America Dairy Food Market



18. South America Dairy Food Market



19. Middle East Dairy Food Market



20. Africa Dairy Food Market



21. Dairy Food Market Competitive Landscape



22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Dairy Food Market



23. Market Background: Food And Beverages Market



Companies Mentioned

Groupe Lactalis S.A.

Danone S.A.

Fonterra Group Cooperative Limited

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Saputo Inc

Nestle S.A.

Frieslandcampina

Arla Foods amba

The Kraft Heinz Company

Savencia Fromage & Dairy

