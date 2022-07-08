Resgreen Group Names Sarah Carlson as Vice President of Marketing Communications

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group International (OTC Pink: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, today announced it has hired Sarah Carlson as Vice President of Marketing Communications. In this role, she will guide RGGI’s marketing communications efforts, including public relations, financial communications, brand strategy, advertising and digital communications. She will also assist with business development and client relations.

“Sarah’s extensive experience in the Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) and Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) industry will make her a valuable member of our team,” said Parsh Patel CEO at RGGI. “With her deep knowledge of the market and tremendous enthusiasm, she will make an immediate impact at RGGI”

Previously, Carlson served as the Sr. Manager of Marketing Communications at ams OSRAM, a global leader in optical solutions. Prior to that, she was the Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at AutoGuide Mobile Robots. She spent over a decade as the Director of Marketing at Daifuku, one of the largest material handling companies in the world. She is also a former chair of the AGVS industry group for MHI (Material Handling Institute).

“I am thrilled to join RGGI, which continues to grow at a rapid pace by showing customers that automation can be affordable,” said Carlson. “The company is constantly looking for new ways to improve efficiency at manufacturing facilities and warehouses.”

RGGI offers PullBuddy AMR, a low-profile vehicle that moves loads up to 3,000 pounds and LilBuddy AMR, a hybrid vehicle that can use both natural feature and magnetic tape guidance. The company’s BotWay product is a premier, interoperable software system that can manage AGVs from other manufacturers, as well as devices such as lights, PLCs and sensors.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI’s highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com .