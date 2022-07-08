Reporting of transactions in Agillic A/S shares by persons with managerial responsibilities

Announcement no. 12 2022
Copenhagen – 08 July 2022 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC)
Agillic A/S has received notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions related to shares in Agillic A/S made by persons with managerial responsibilities in Agillic and/or persons closely associated with them.
Johnny Henriksen, Chairman of the Board of Directors
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Johnny Henriksen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman of the Board of Directors
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Agillic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|894500WP4D8JDZ88S128
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
AGILC DK0060955854
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|20
|25,000
|d)
|Aggregated information - Aggregated volume – Price
|25,000 shares
DKK 500,000
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|08 July 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OTC
Jan Juul, Board member
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jan Juul
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auc tion monitor
|a)
|Name
|Agillic A/S
|b)
|LEI
|894500WP4D8JDZ88S128
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
AGILC DK0060955854
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|20
|25,000
|d)
|Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price
|25,000 shares
DKK 500,000
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|08 July 2022
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|OTC
For further information, please contact:
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 30 78 42 00
Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S
+45 28 49 18 46
Certified Adviser
Norden CEF A/S
Toldbodgade 55B, 3.,
DK-1253 Copenhagen
About Agillic A/S
Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions.
Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales and R&D teams in Berlin, Malmö, Oslo, Cluj-Napoca and Kyiv.
For further information, please visit www.agillic.com.
Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 8 July 2022.
Agillic A/S
Masnedøgade 22, 2
2100 Copenhagen
