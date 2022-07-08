Reporting of transactions in Agillic A/S shares by persons with managerial responsibilities

Announcement no. 12 2022

Copenhagen – 08 July 2022 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC)

Agillic A/S has received notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions related to shares in Agillic A/S made by persons with managerial responsibilities in Agillic and/or persons closely associated with them.

Johnny Henriksen, Chairman of the Board of Directors

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Johnny Henriksen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Agillic A/S b) LEI 894500WP4D8JDZ88S128 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Shares





AGILC DK0060955854 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 20 25,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume – Price 25,000 shares



DKK 500,000 e) Date of the transaction 08 July 2022 f) Place of the transaction OTC

Jan Juul, Board member

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Jan Juul 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Board member b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auc tion monitor a) Name Agillic A/S b) LEI 894500WP4D8JDZ88S128 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Shares





AGILC DK0060955854 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) 20 25,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 25,000 shares

DKK 500,000 e) Date of the transaction 08 July 2022 f) Place of the transaction OTC

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 8 July 2022.

