Reporting of transactions in Agillic A/S shares by persons with managerial responsibilities

Copenhagen, DENMARK

Announcement no. 12 2022

Copenhagen – 08 July 2022 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC)

Agillic A/S has received notification pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions related to shares in Agillic A/S made by persons with managerial responsibilities in Agillic and/or persons closely associated with them.

Johnny Henriksen, Chairman of the Board of Directors

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) NameJohnny Henriksen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/statusChairman of the Board of Directors
b) Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) NameAgillic A/S
b) LEI894500WP4D8JDZ88S128
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Shares


AGILC DK0060955854
b) Nature of the transactionSale of shares
c)

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
2025,000
d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume – Price25,000 shares

DKK 500,000
e) Date of the transaction08 July 2022
f) Place of the transactionOTC

Jan Juul, Board member

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) NameJan Juul
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/statusBoard member
b) Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auc tion monitor
a) NameAgillic A/S
b) LEI894500WP4D8JDZ88S128
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Shares


AGILC DK0060955854
b) Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
2025,000
d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price25,000 shares
DKK 500,000
e) Date of the transaction08 July 2022
f) Place of the transactionOTC

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 8 July 2022.

