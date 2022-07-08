Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Global Market Report 2022-2027: Online Portals and Increased Investment in Marketing are Driving Growth

Dublin, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Goods And General Rental Centers Global Market Report 2022 by Type, Application, Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global consumer goods and general rental centers market is expected to grow from $142.32 billion in 2021 to $157.80 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The market is expected to reach $229.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider consumer goods and general rental centers market, and compares it with other markets.



The consumer goods and general rental centers (equipment rental centres) market consists of sales of consumer goods and general rental centers services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that rent out or lease personal and household-type goods. Establishments in this market generally provide short-term rental although in some instances, the goods may be leased for longer periods of time. These establishments often operate from a retail-like or storefront facility.



The main types of consumer goods and general rental centers (equipment rental centres) are public organizations, private organizations and individuals.



Consumer goods and general rental centers are increasingly investing in marketing their products through How-to and DIY videos and tips through online channels. DIY or Do-it-yourself and How-to sections on their websites include methods to use their products, decorate, repair furniture, comparative analysis of equipment, product purchasing guide and home furnishing.



With the rise in mobile phone and internet penetration, online portals and mobile applications are being widely used to rent or lease goods. These mobile applications and online portals consist of an interface that enables users to view products and choose the desired one to be rented. The online leasing portals may offer various types of products or specialize in a single product.

Major products being widely offered for lease through online portals include electronics, furniture, appliances, cameras and others.



Companies Mentioned

The Home Depot

Aaron's Inc.

SK Holdings

CORT

Rent-A-Center Inc.

JCDecaux Group

HSS Hire Group plc.

EVI Industries Inc. (EnviroStar

Inc)

Red-D-Arc

Axia Acquisition Corporation

