ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q2 AND HALF YEAR 2022 RESULTS ON 3 AUGUST 2022
London, 8 July 2022 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) will release its Q2 and half year 2022 financial results on Wednesday 3 August, before the LSE market open.
Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Wednesday 3 August, at 8:30 am EDT / 1:30 pm BST to discuss the Company's financial results.
The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
8:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth
The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/52ikoagj
Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar.
Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9ffe2c0effb94d0faae6b0f0271fa49a
The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.
CONTACT INFORMATION
|For Investor Relations Enquiries:
|For Media Enquiries:
|Martino De Ciccio
|Brunswick Group LLP in London
|VP – Strategy & Investor Relations
|Carole Cable, Partner
|+44 203 011 2706
|+44 7974 982 458
|investor@endeavourmining.com
| ccable@brunswickgroup.com
Attachment