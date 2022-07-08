Civic And Social Organizations Global Market Report 2022: Sector Expected to Reach $72.84 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%

Dublin, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Civic And Social Organizations Global Market Report 2022 by Products and Services, Type, Mode of Donation, Organisation Location" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global civic and social organizations market is expected to grow from $55.96 billion in 2021 to $59.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The market is expected to reach $72.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%.
The civic and social organizations market consists of sales of civic and social services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in promoting the civic and social interests of their members. Establishments in this industry may operate bars and restaurants for their members. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.
The main types of civic and social organizations are academia, activist groups, charities, clubs, community foundations, community organizations, consumer organizations, cooperatives and others. Academia relates to all academics in a region or country, as well as the institutions where they operate and the activities they do.
The different products and services include membership services, prepared meals and beverages, gaming services, rental of nonresidential space, private gifts, grants and donations, government grants and support, others and involves various modes of donations such online, offline. The several organization locations include domestic and international.
Increasing donations from corporates is driving the civic and social organizations market. Sponsorships from corporates are great sources of funding for these organizations to promote and fulfil the needs of society. These donations come in various forms such as philanthropic, event sponsorship, cause marketing, pro bono, matching gifts, paid release, in-kind gifts, and check-out campaigns.
For instance, in April 2021, The Ithaca, a New York-based online fundraising tool for nonprofits had assisted over 40,000 organisations in raising over $2 billion. During civic Giving Days in August 2020, it facilitated a record-breaking $124 million in donations.
Moreover, in June 2020, BMO Financial Groups, a financial service provider, announced plans to donate $1 million to a number of organizations in North America that provide support to social and racial justice, and inclusion. The increase in donations from corporates is positively impacting the growth of the civic and social organizations market.
Developing applications to engage the youth in sharing community issues is a major trend in the civic and social organizations market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Civic And Social Organizations Market Characteristics
3. Civic And Social Organizations Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Civic And Social Organizations
5. Civic And Social Organizations Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Civic And Social Organizations Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.2. Global Civic And Social Organizations Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Civic And Social Organizations Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Civic And Social Organizations Market, Segmentation By Products and Services
- Membership Services
- Prepared Meals And Beverages
- Gaming Services
- Rental Of Nonresidential Space
- Private Gifts, Grants And Donations
- Government Grants And Support
- Others
6.2. Global Civic And Social Organizations Market, Segmentation By Type
- Academia
- Activist Groups
- Charities
- Clubs
- Community Foundations
- Community Organizations
- Consumer Organizations
- Cooperatives
- Others
6.3. Global Civic And Social Organizations Market, Segmentation By Mode of Donation
- Online
- Offline
6.4. Global Civic And Social Organizations Market, Segmentation By Organisation Location
- Domestic
- International
7. Civic And Social Organizations Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Civic And Social Organizations Market
9. China Civic And Social Organizations Market
10. India Civic And Social Organizations Market
11. Japan Civic And Social Organizations Market
12. Australia Civic And Social Organizations Market
13. Indonesia Civic And Social Organizations Market
14. South Korea Civic And Social Organizations Market
15. Western Europe Civic And Social Organizations Market
16. UK Civic And Social Organizations Market
17. Germany Civic And Social Organizations Market
18. France Civic And Social Organizations Market
19. Eastern Europe Civic And Social Organizations Market
20. Russia Civic And Social Organizations Market
21. North America Civic And Social Organizations Market
22. USA Civic And Social Organizations Market
23. South America Civic And Social Organizations Market
24. Brazil Civic And Social Organizations Market
25. Middle East Civic And Social Organizations Market
26. Africa Civic And Social Organizations Market
27. Civic And Social Organizations Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- The Boy Scouts of America
- Boys and Girls Club of America
- The Young Men's Christian Association
- Rotary Club
- Beacon Hill Civic Association Community Corner
- Lions Club International
- Civic Nation
- Campus Vote Project
- Andrew Goodman Foundation
- Nonprofit Vote
- American Association of State Colleges and Universities
- HeadCount
- Hispanic Association Of Colleges And Universities
- Congressional Award Foundation
- Atlanta Downtown Improvement District Inc
- Society For Public Health Education
- National Association Of Government Communicators
- Ethics and Compliance Officer Association
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2ub1h
Attachment