The DMF market is projected to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2022 to USD 2.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2022 and 2027

New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dimethylformamide Market by Type, End-use industries And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05309143/?utm_source=GNW

DMF is used as a solvent for resins and plastics in the chemical industry and to manufacture acrylic fibers, films, surface coatings, PU elastic filament (Spandex), optical brighteners, and derivatives of DMF in the chemical end-use industry.DMF is used to make PU, acrylic fibers, coatings, and adhesives in the chemical end-use industry.



It is used as a feedstock for the production of PU, which is an important raw material in the chemical industry.It is in high demand in a wide range of consumer-related applications.



PU products are found everywhere. It is one of the most versatile materials, which offers the elasticity of rubber combined with the

toughness and durability of metal. PU absorbs weight, improves durability, enhances insulation in the products, and adds comfort & resiliency. It is used in the production of PU-coated synthetic leathers, shoe soles, and PU-elastic filament (Spandex). DMF is also used as a reactant in wastewater treatment. It is combined with a polymer, and this mixture is passed through water. DMF gets dissolved in water, as it is more miscible with water. This gives polyvinylidene difluoride more strength to form fibers, and this bunch of fibers is used to treat the wastewater.



Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing DMF market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing DMF market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth due to the rising use of DMF in various industries, such as chemicals, electronics, pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and others use in countries such as China, India, and South Korea.



Extensive primary interviews have been conducted, and information has been gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and sub-segments.



Breakdown of Primary Interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 33%

• By Designation: C Level – 36%, D Level – 19%, and Others – 45%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 42%, North America – 25%, Europe – 17%, South America-8%, and the Middle East & Africa – 8%



The key companies profiled in this report are Shandong Hualu Hengsheng (China), Jiutian Chemical Group Limited (Singapore), Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China), Shaanxi Xinghua Chemistry (US), and Shangdong Jinmei Riyue Chemical Co., Ltd. (China).



Research Coverage:

The DMF market has been segmented based by type (Reactant and Feedstock), by end-use industry (Chemicals, Electronics, Pharmaceutical, Agrochemical, and others) and by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa).



Reasons to Buy the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on DMF offered by top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the market for DMF across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05309143/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________