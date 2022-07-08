Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Report 2022: Sector to Grow to $49.6 Billion by 2026 Despite Data Privacy Concerns

Dublin, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wearable medical devices market is expected to grow from $18.41 billion in 2021 to $22.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The market is expected to grow to $49.6 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%.



The rise in mortality rate due to non-communicable diseases with an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle-associated diseases like hypertension and diabetes contributed to the growth of wearable medical devices.

The Healthcare industry is coming up with newer technologies to overcome this with necessary measures like continuous and remote patient monitoring facilities through wearables which can be worn over the body all-day long for continuous monitoring of the required parameters like vital signs, glucose levels, and more.

Moreover, the global NCD burden will rise by 17% in the next decade, and in Africa, it will grow by 27%. In 2019, a report published by Diabetics Research and Clinical Practice stated that the global diabetic population is estimated to be 463 million in 2019 which is 9.3% of the global population and is expected to reach 578 million by 2030 and 700 million by 2045.



Wearable device manufacturers collect and store data to sell them to the customer itself by charging a certain amount on monthly basis or periodically as per the requirement or to third parties at places where this information is not considered as Protected Health Information. There is a higher exposure of sensitive data as the amount of data handled by Medical Internet of Things devices is growing exponentially.

The major data privacy concerns arise during the transmission of data to a cloud and during its storage. In 2019, a survey conducted for wearable device users revealed that half of the respondents are unaware of the privacy concerns related to wearable devices. There are risks of the access and security of the personal information collected by the third-party healthcare service providers which are expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Integrating artificial intelligence into wearable medical devices is gaining traction. The data collected by wearable medical devices lack value without the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) that better utilizes the data collected. AI doctor which is a standalone network with a deep learning algorithm performs well than trained medical practitioners in conditions like skin lesions, electrocardiograms, medical imaging, and pathology.



