Aircraft Computers Market Size Worth USD 8.7 Billion by 2030 at 6.7% CAGR - Report By Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aircraft Computers Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR),“ Aircraft Computers Market Information by End-user, Platform, Component, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to reach USD 8.7 Billion by 2030 at a healthy CAGR of over 6.7% during the review timeframe.

Market Scope:

Computers have enabled airlines to become more efficient and convenient, from ticket bookings to aircraft design and production. With the emergence of personal computers and the Internet, travelers now have complete authority to book their flights and select their seats. The sophisticated and fluid airfare system made possible by computers allows knowledgeable travelers to find reduced prices on many itineraries. The effects of digital technology on civil aircraft are most visible in the cabin of a modern airliner. A couple of computer screens have replaced scores of dials and gauges. Each of these changes in the pilot's office results from different computer systems. Twin flight-management computers, one of which acts as a backup to the other, are under overall command.

Before departure, the two-person crew enters the flight plan - speeds, altitudes, and intermediate destinations - into both computers simultaneously using either keyboard; the data is accessible on a tiny display above each keyboard. Once the plane is in the air, the computers take over, piloting it, continually checking its many complicated systems, and sending data to auxiliary computers.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size 8.7 Billion CAGR 6.7 % (2021-2030 ) Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2030 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Based on end-user, By Based on Platform, By Based on Component Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Key Market Drivers Increasing use of computers and electronic systems in aircraft,

Rising demand for aircraft computers in unmanned aerial vehicles,

Modernization of existing aircraft fleet

Market Competitive Landscape:

The central players in the aircraft computer market are

Boeing (US)

Bombardier Inc. (Canada)

GE Aviation (US)

Kontron S&T AG (Germany)

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. (US)

Garmin Ltd. (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

Cobham Limited (UK)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US)

Esterline Technologies (US)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The aircraft computers can perform flight management, engine performance, utility management, command center, and other significant tasks. The inclusion of modern computers such as flight enhancement computers, flight guiding computers, air data computers, flight director computers, and central maintenance computers makes flying more efficient and fuel-efficient. The pilots are not needed to exert as much energy during the trip. Such elements are important drivers of the expansion of the aviation computer market.

The expanding need for aircraft computers in commercial, military, paramilitary, and public services is likely to drive the industry's overall growth before long. Leading airline operations and businesses are engaging in the advancement of technology, accelerating the overall expansion of the aircraft computers market.

The important manufacturers are oriented toward advancing and upgrading the aircraft fleets, and end-users are well aware of the key operations that aircraft computers do, such as developing airplanes, regulating in-flight operations, improving safety, and significant others. Such elements are projected to boost the industry's overall growth during the predicted period.

Market Restraints:

The swelling frequency of cyber-attacks and rigorous requirements set by government agencies to improve passenger safety necessitated higher quality products, regarded as a major restraint on the growth of the aircraft computers market. The necessity for software-hardware integration is higher since these components may not work or operate correctly without integration, hampering the operation of aircraft computers. Such problems are regarded as vital restrictions on the growth of the aviation computers industry. The failure of software solutions during flight and the effective management of the engine and utilities are regarded as important challenges for the overall economic growth of the aviation computers sector.

The increased demand to improve passenger safety while reducing pilot effort is a serious problem for manufacturers. The growing number of passenger applications and deliveries worldwide are posing a significant challenge to the expansion of the aviation computer market.

COVID 19 Analysis

The aviation computers market environment has been altering in recent years due to shifting requirements and the industry's growing development. On the other hand, the epidemic has reduced production for the aircraft sector. The recent reduction in production units and design teams has substantially influenced market growth.

Market Segmentation

Based On Platform

Due to rising military and commercial fixed-wing aircraft requirements, the fixed-wing aircraft category is supposed to lead the market throughout the forecast period.

Based On End User

The OEM market is expected to increase at a CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid expansion can be attributable to aircraft refurbishment projects and the deployment of aircraft computers for installation on modern aircraft coming off the assembly line.

Based On Type

Flight control computers assist the pilot in controlling the aircraft's altitude, speed, and direction. During the projected period, the flight controls segment is estimated to rise.

Regional Insights

The North American area was the biggest consumer of aircraft computers, and this position is projected to be maintained during the forecast period. The presence of major aircraft manufacturers is stimulating the aircraft computer market in this region. The aircraft computers market in Europe and Asia-Pacific is also expected to rise significantly, owing to rising demand for wide-body and big aircraft. North America leads the aviation computers sector due to the full engagement of significant businesses. The growth of various aircraft manufacturers is expected to stimulate market growth in the European region. The developing aviation industry in China, Japan, and India will fuel significant growth in the APAC region for aircraft computers.

Leading manufacturers are shifting their attention to emerging markets such as India and China, which are expected to experience substantial growth due to major infrastructure expenditure in these countries. Augmented international travel and passenger traffic in Brazil, the Gulf Cooperation Council, and South Africa will generate major growth in the region for aircraft computers.

