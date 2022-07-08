Global Defense Market Report 2022: Development of Autonomous Combat Vehicles and Aircraft Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Defense Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Operation, Platform" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global defense market is expected to grow from $452.69 billion in 2021 to $483.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The market is expected to reach $604.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The defense market consists of sales of air-based, sea-based and land-based military equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce air-based, sea-based and land-based military equipment including support and auxiliary equipment such as radar, satellites, sonars, and other auxiliary equipment or maintain, repair and overhaul defense equipment.

The defense market is segmented into air-based defense equipment; sea-based defense equipment; land-based defense equipment; defense equipment maintenance, repair, overhaul services, and defense support and auxiliary equipment.



The main defense types are air-based defense equipment, sea-based defense equipment, land-based defense equipment, defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhaul services, defense support, and auxiliary equipment.

Air-based defense equipment includes support and auxiliary equipment for the air-based defense such as radar, satellites, sonars, and other auxiliary equipment. The various operation includes autonomous defense equipment, manual and involves various platforms such as airborne, land, naval.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the defense market in 2021. Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The adoption of unmanned combat vehicles is one of the major trends in this market. They are majorly used to inspect the surroundings and transfer the information to the operator through teleoperation or make autonomous decisions to deal with situations involving several technical challenges.



Corner shot weapons are increasingly becoming popular due to the safety features they offer. A corner shot is a specialized weapon accessory, essentially a hinged chassis installed to a pistol such as a Glock, a handgun, or to a Beretta 92. The hinge chassis allows the gun's frame to bend around the corner and attack the target without exposing the soldiers.

It is also equipped with a bore-sighted, high-resolution video camera, LCD monitor, and a built-in tactical light for navigation and illumination. The corner shot rifles or guns are widely used in battle-fields, inside armored vehicles and tanks, on a turret up top, which will allow for a full 360-degree field cover while the triggerman remained safely inside the vehicle. The weapon is accurate and effective to 100 to 200 meters depending on the type of weapon.



Companies in the air-based defense equipment manufacturing market are increasingly investing in the development of autonomous fighter jets. Autonomous fighter jets are jets that do not require human pilots to fly and can fly for longer periods of time. Autonomous jets are equipped with sensors to scan for potential threats and process more information at a given time. Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Defense Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Defense Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Defense Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Defense Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End User Market Size and Growth



7. Defense Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Defense



9. Defense Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Defense Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Defense Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Defense Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Defense Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Defense Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Defense Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Air based Defense Equipment

Sea based Defense Equipment

Land based Defense Equipment

Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services

Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment

11.2. Global Defense Market, Segmentation By Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Autonomous Defense Equipment

Manual

11.3. Global Defense Market, Segmentation By Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Airborne

Land

Naval

12. Defense Market Segments



13. Defense Market Metrics



14. Asia-Pacific Defense Market

15. Western Europe Defense Market



16. Eastern Europe Defense Market



17. North America Defense Market



18. South America Defense Market



19. Middle East Defense Market



20. Africa Defense Market



21. Defense Market Competitive Landscape



22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Defense Market



23. Market Background: Aerospace & Defense Market



Companies Mentioned

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The Boeing Company

Raytheon Co.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Bae Systems plc.

Airbus Group SE

Leonardo SpA

Thales group

General Dynamics

