Dynamic Brands (OTC: ASCC) to Begin Large Scale Production of RWB Vodka at Gulf Coast Distillers

HOUSTON, TX, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Dynamic Brands (ASCC) is pleased to announce that RWB Vodka has a new label, NO GMOs, is gluten-free and locally sourced in Texas. CEO Derek Sisson said, “We wanted to produce a Vodka that represented the best quality, value and taste in America today, teaming up with the excellent team at Gulf Coast Distillery gives us that place in the market.”

Dynamic Brands is a Marine Corps veteran-operated company. “Through integrity, passion and support from our customers, we build our base,” said Derek K. Sisson, Founder.

RWB Vodka is proudly made in America with the finest American grains, distilling it six times to offer the cleanest, smoothest, best tasting, award-winning Vodka. This Vodka is dedicated to the same pride and craftsmanship that made this country great.

Aristocrat expects to add a large portfolio of distilled spirits to its group of products and design a tasting room to offer public tours as well as hosting private and public events.

