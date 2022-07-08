The global supercapacitor market size is expected to grow from USD 472million in 2022 to USD 912million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.1%

New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Supercapacitor Market by Type, Electrode Material, Application - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04411873/?utm_source=GNW

Escalated usage of supercapacitors for development of wind turbines, grid energy storage systems, EVs/HEVs, railways/trains and aircrafts, smart wearables and so on are some of the major factors accelerating the growth of supercapacitor market.



COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world.The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic.



The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user industries may have a considerable direct impact on thesupercapacitor market.



Double-layer capacitor segment toaccount for the larger share of market in 2022

The double-layer capacitor segment is projected to account for the largest share of the supercapacitor market in 2022.These capacitors are used as an alternative to conventional batteries.



They work excellently in all those applications where a stable supply of energy is required over a short period of time.Double-layer capacitors replace conventional batteries in consumer electronics applications, such as smart wearables, computers, laptops, and foldable phones.



These supercapacitors are a clean source of energy as opposed to conventional batteries; hence, several battery manufacturers are focused on expanding their product portfolio with the inclusion of double-layer capacitors.



Automotive Industry is expected to grow at the highestCAGR of the supercapacitor market during the forecast period.

The automotive segment is projected to hold the largest share of the supercapacitor market in 2022.The advent of electric vehicles is likely to create opportunities for supercapacitors in the automotive sector.



Several automotive manufacturers across the world are eventually likely to switch from battery-powered electric vehicles to supercapacitor-powered electric vehicles owing to the high scalability and broad operating temperature range offered by supercapacitors. Hence, the automotive industry is expected to exhibit significant growth from 2022 to 2027.



Asia Pacific is expectedto account for the largest share of market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to contribute the largest size of the supercapacitor market in 2022. Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development are driving the growth of consumer electronics and automotive industries in China, which is expected to increase the demand for supercapacitors in the region.



