The Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market size was valued at USD 28.60 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 55.59 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022-2030.

Surgeons use minimally invasive approaches to diagnose and treat different types of diseases such as cancers and some stomach issues such as ruptured appendix or gallbladder issues. Also, several other procedures, such as hip and knee substitutions surgeries, hiatal hernia repair surgeries, lung surgeries, and weight reduction surgeries are performed using minimally invasive surgical systems. Moreover, minimally invasive surgical systems offer less postoperative pain, quicker recuperation time, less stress on the immune system, and reduced operation timing.



Market Dynamics and Trends



The demand for minimally invasive surgical system is rising due to increasing number of medical surgeries across the world, along with rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical system (MIS) over open surgery techniques, as it causes less postoperative complications and shortens patient’s stay in the hospital. For instance, in September 2021, U.S Centres for Disease Control (CDC) announced that heart disease was the leading cause of deaths in the U.S. It also stated that about 18.2 million adults of age 20 years and older had coronary artery disease, and about 360,900 people died in 2019 alone due to coronary heart disease. r,. Furthermore, the rising preference of electrosurgery and electrocautery by the surgeons in order to control excessive blood loss during surgical procedures also boosts the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing demand for cardiothoracic surgeries due to prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) coupled with growing awareness about the benefits of early detection of cardiovascular complications also contribute to the growth of the minimally invasive surgical system market during the forecast period.

However, high cost associated with minimally invasive techniques, along with shortage of skilled professionals to perform minimally invasive surgeries are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, popularity of ambulatory surgeries involving robots, as they do not require hospital admissions and offer cost-effectiveness that provide significant savings for governments, third-party payers, and patients is expected to create ample growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:



The global minimally invasive surgical systems market is analyzed on the basis of product, application, end user, and geography. Based on products, the market is divided into surgical robotic systems, and conventional minimally invasive surgical equipment. The surgical robotic systems are sub-divided into systems/console, consumables, accessories, software, and services. The conventional minimally invasive surgical equipment is again sub-divided into endoscopy, laparoscopy, and operating room (OR) systems. Endoscopy is further classified into rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes and components & accessories. The rigid endoscopes are further sub-segmented into laparoscopes, arthroscopes, urology endoscopes, cystoscopes, gynaecology endoscopes, neuroendoscopes, and others. The flexible endoscopes are sub-segmented into upper gastrointestinal endoscopes, colonoscopes, bronchoscopes, sigmoidoscopes, laryngoscopes, pharyngoscopes, duodenoscopes, nasopharyngoscopes, rhinoscopes, capsule endoscopes, and others. The components and accessories are again sub-segmented into video and visualization systems, printers, insufflators, carts, and others, where the video and visualization systems are further bifurcated into endoscopy cameras, displays and monitors, video convertors, video recorders, video processors, camera heads, light sources, and transmitters and receivers. The video recorders are again sub-divided into standalone and inbuilt. The camera heads segment is sub-segmented into CCD and CMOS. The light sources are again segmented into led, xenon, laser and halogen. The laparoscopy is sub-segmented into laparoscopes, energy devices, insufflators, suction or irrigation systems, closure devices, hand instruments, access devices, accessories and others. The operating room is bifurcated into fully integrated or system, hybrid or system, digital or system and components and standalone devices. The components and standalone devices is divided into video routing devices, image management system, audio &video management system and recording & documentation system. The video routing devices is sub-segmented into HD and 4K. On the basis of application, the market is divided into surgical robotic surgery and conventional minimally invasive surgery. The surgical robotic surgery is divided into general surgery, interventional cardiology, gynaecology surgery, orthopaedic surgery, urologic surgery, bariatric surgery, neurological surgery and others. The conventional minimally invasive surgery is sub-segmented into general surgery, interventional cardiology, gynaecology surgery, orthopaedic surgery, urologic surgery, bariatric surgery, neurological surgery and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is categorised into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers/clinics and others. The hospitals segment is sub-segmented into surgical robotic systems and conventional minimally invasive surgical equipment. The ambulatory surgical centers/clinics is segmented into surgical robotic systems and conventional minimally invasive surgical equipment. The others segment is sub-segmented into surgical robotic systems and conventional minimally invasive surgical equipment. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the aforesaid segments include regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Geographical Analysis



North America holds the lion share of minimally invasive surgical systems market and is expected to continue dominating the market throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as rising awareness regarding the advantages of minimally invasive surgeries among the population and government’s encouragement to opt for minimally invasive surgeries. Also, higher living standards of people, coupled with better healthcare facilities are driving the growth of the market in this region.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is expected to show a fast rise in the minimally invasive surgical systems market during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as increasing accessibility to healthcare facilities, coupled with increasing disposable income that enable people to opt for advanced medical treatment. Also, the demand of minimally invasive surgical systems is rising due to increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as arthritis, cardiac problems, and cancers that require surgeries for getting cured. In addition, growth in medical tourism and upsurge in patient pool due to the presence of large geriatric population are further expected to propel the minimally invasive surgery market growth in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The minimally invasive surgical systems market comprises of several market players such as Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew plc, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc and Siemens Healthineers AG. These market players are adopting various strategies such as collaborations and product launches to maintain dominance in the minimally invasive surgical systems market. For instance, in February 2022, Medtronic plc performed the first clinical procedure of robotic prostatectomy in Europe by collaborating with OLV Hospital Aalst, Belgium in order to improve minimally invasive surgery best practices. Also, in December 2020, Abbott Laboratories launched a minimally-invasive heart valve repair device to treat mitral regurgitation. This device helps to reduce the backflow of blood (known as mitral regurgitation, or MR) and also restores the heart’s ability to pump oxygenated blood efficiently.



