The Medical Robotics Market size was valued at USD 10.88 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 44.45 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.1% from 2022-2030.

Also, medical robots are utilized in several applications ranging from pharmaceuticals application to laparoscopy. These robots can accomplish tasks that go beyond human capabilities and provide several advantages such as cost-effectiveness, and ease of use, among others. They eliminate human exhaustion to improve the precision and capabilities of surgeons, nurses and doctors. Owing to these advantages, medical robots are widely used in plastic surgery, heart surgery, diagnosis, and out-patient treatment among others.



Market Dynamics and Trends



There is an increased demand for medical robots all over the world due to rising number of minimal invasive procedures assisted by robots that offer quick recovery and less pain. These advantages make robotic surgeries more favorable over traditional surgeries. For instance, in January 2022, researchers of Johns Hopkins University performed the first laparoscopic surgery without any human help. This surgery was performed with the help of medical robots on the soft tissue of a pig without the help of human intervention. Also, growing geriatric population along with the upsurge in the number of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and arthritis boost the growth of medical robotics market. Moreover, robots have been replacing various manual tasks in the healthcare industry, reducing risk for patients, improving patient satisfaction, operational efficiency and accuracy, which in turn drive the growth of the medical robotics market, globally.

However, high cost of robots, along with lack of skilled operators are restraining the growth of the market. On the contrary, emergence of nanorobots that can be used to reach the disease-affected areas inside patient’s body and deliver drugs effectively in that target area, is expected to support the growth of the medical robot market in the coming years.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:



The medical robotics market is segmented on the basis of product and service, end users, application, and geography. On the basis of product and service, the market is segmented into instrument and accessories, robotic systems, services, and consumables. The robotics system is further divided into surgical robotic systems, logistics/handling robotic systems, rehabilitation robotic systems, non-invasive radio surgery robotic systems, diagnostic and imaging robotic systems, telemedicine robotic systems, and other robotic systems. The surgical robotic systems segment is further bifurcated into soft tissue surgeries, hard tissue surgeries, and micro surgeries. The rehabilitation robotic systems market is further divided into therapeutic robotic systems, assistive robotic systems, exoskeleton robotic systems, and other rehabilitation robotic systems. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into general surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, gynecological surgery, urological surgery, oncological surgery, transoral surgery, laparoscopy, pharmacy applications, physical rehabilitation, external beam radiation therapy, and other applications. On the basis of end users, the market is classified into hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory surgery centers, rehabilitation center, and other end-users. Geographic breakdown and analysis of each of the aforesaid segments include regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Geographical Analysis



North-America holds the lion share of the medical robotics market at present and is expected to continue dominating the global market throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as increased technological advancements in medical robots by healthcare companies as well as the growing demands for these robots to perform laparoscopic surgeries. For instance, in June 2021, Accuray Inc. announced the launch of RayStation treatment planning system for its robotic radiotherapy systems, namely Cyberknife M6 and S7. This system would offer fast and accurate dose calculation that enables dose adjustment in real-time.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific medical robotics market is expected to show a steady rise during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market include the rising geriatric population in South-East Asian countries that propel the demand of robot-assisted minimally-invasive and non-invasive surgical procedures. Moreover, huge patient base of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVD), cancer, and others are further augmenting the demand of medical robotics in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The medical robotics market comprises of various market players such as Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew, Omnicell Inc., Accuray incorporated, iRobot Corporation, ARxIUM, Renishaw Plc, CMR Surgical, Becton Dickinson Rowa, Siemens Healthineers AG, Zimmer Biomet holdings, Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson and Teladoc Health. These players are adopting various joint venture strategies and planning expansion of their businesses across various regions to maintain their dominance in the market. For instance, in March 2022, Omnicell launched IVX station robotic compounding technology. IV compounding robot can reduce human error while performing surgeries. It is designed to deliver the patient safety, accuracy, and cost savings. Moreover, in November 2021, Smith and Nephew launched a handheld surgical robotic system, CORI for both total and partial knee arthroplasties. This robotic system allows surgeons to measure, plan, and perform knee surgery, which is personalized to the patient’s individual anatomy in theatre.



