Is it a cocktail? Is it a popsicle? No, it’s a Poptail, brought to you by Goodfood

TORONTO, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD) a leading meal kit and online grocery company is launching a free summer treat. If you’re looking for the hottest (err, coolest) snack of the summer, look no further than Poptails; a flavour innovation that combines the season’s best boozy cocktails with the beloved taste of popsicles. While there’s lots of pops out there to choose from (we’re looking at you, ketchup popsicles) Poptails promise to cool you down…with a kick. There’s just no competition. Get your hands on yours all summer long at Goodfood Pop-ups (pun definitely intended) across the city.



“As Canadians get outside and enjoy the summer months, Goodfood wanted to help them beat the heat with a unique twist on the classic popsicle,” said Jennifer Stahlke, Executive Vice President, Marketing at Goodfood. “Our delicious Poptails will be all over Toronto this summer and we can’t wait for people to give them a try and learn more about Goodfood’s 30 minute On Demand grocery delivery service in the process.”

Available at some of Toronto’s favourite patios and neighbourhood breweries, the Poptails will be offered in three alcohol-infused flavours:

Popa Colada - Pineapples, coconut milk, water, organic cane sugar, rum

- Pineapples, coconut milk, water, organic cane sugar, rum Frosée - Strawberries, watermelon, organic cane sugar, lemon juice, rosé

- Strawberries, watermelon, organic cane sugar, lemon juice, rosé Mojisicle - Lemon juice, water, organic cane sugar, mint, tequila



The first four Poptail pop-ups are at:

Field Trip on July 9 th

Lost Craft Brewery on July 16 th

Beaches Jazz Fest on July 23 rd

Kensington Brewery on July 31st

Doors open at 11:30am at each event. For the rest of the pop-up dates and locations, please visit go.makegoodfood.ca/Poptails

Poptails are also taking over the city in the form of pink Goodfood Pop carts - bicycles that are circling the city handing out Mocktail versions of the Poptails in key Toronto neighbourhoods and at local festivals.

To snag a deliciously free Poptail, visitors are asked to download the Goodfood On Demand app, where they will receive a limited-time offer of 50% off their first two orders using the grocery and meal kit delivery service. Best of all, customers can now sign up without the need for a subscription! Anyone who shares a photo of their Poptail with the hashtag #GoodfoodPoptails will also have the chance to win a $250 gift card for their next Goodfood On Demand purchase.

Don’t forget to lick responsibly!

