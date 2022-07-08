Atlas to Participate in the CJS Securities 22nd Annual New Ideas Summer Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental services provider, announced that L. Joe Boyer, Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Parnell, Chief Strategy Officer will participate in the CJS Securities 22nd Annual New Ideas Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.



Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend the lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,500+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental (ENV); Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC); Engineering & Design (E&D); and Program Management/Construction Management, and Quality Management (PCQM). To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

