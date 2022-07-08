New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vegetable Seeds Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284349/?utm_source=GNW

, Ltd, Enza Zaden , East-West Seed Company Ltd, JK Agri Genetics Limited, Kaveri Seeds, Mahyco Private Limited, Nuziveedu Seeds Limited, VNR Seeds, Bejo Zaden B.V., vilmorin & cie, Bajo Foods Private Limited, East-West Seed Company Ltd, F.W. Sawatzky Ltd, United Phosphorous, Longping Hitech, Enza Zaden, FMC Corporation, Vikima Seeds, UPL Limited (Advanta Seeds International), Bejo Zaden BV, and Namdhari Seeds.



The global vegetable seeds market is expected to grow from $8.61 billion in 2021 to $9.75 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The vegetable seeds market is expected to reach $14.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%.



The vegetable seeds market consists of sales of vegetable seeds by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by farmers for the cultivation of various types of vegetables such as root, stem, and leafy vegetables.Vegetables can be cultivated either conventionally or organically.



Most vegetables are seeded in the fields, however, they are occasionally germinated in a nursery or greenhouse and then transplanted as seedlings to the field.



The main types of vegetable seeds are open-pollinated and hybrid.When a plant is purposely cross-pollinated between two or more different species of plants, hybrid vegetable seeds are produced.



The goal of cross-pollination is to produce offspring or hybrids that have the best characteristics of both parent plants.The various crop type includes solanaceae, roots and bulb, cucurbit, brassica, leafy, and others that are available as genetically modified seeds and conventional seeds.



The major forms of vegetable seeds are organic and inorganic.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the vegetable seeds market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the vegetable seeds report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for organic food products will contribute to the growth of the vegetable seeds market going forward.Organic food is grown without the use of synthetic chemicals, such as pesticides and fertilizers manufactured by humans, and does not contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs).



During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for organic foods increased as consumers regarded them to be healthier and more immune-boosting. For instance, according to the Organic Trade Association, organic food sales in the United States climbed by a record 12.8% in 2020 to a new high of $56.4 billion. In addition, sales of fresh organic food increased by nearly 11% to $18.2 billion in 2020, and organic frozen fruits and veggies climbed by more than 28% in 2020. Hence, the growing demand for organic food is expected to propel the growth of the vegetable seeds market.



Organic vegetable seeds have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the vegetable seeds market.The vegetable seed manufacturers are introducing organic vegetable seeds in their product offerings to meet the growing demand for organic food.



For instance, in October 2021, Bayer AG, a German-based pharmaceutical and life sciences company, announced that under the new vegetable Bayer label, it would expand its vegetable seed offerings to include organically produced seeds.The launch will focus on certified organic production of three important greenhouse and glasshouse commodities of tomato, sweet pepper, and cucumber.



The new products will be available in early 2022, with a focus on the high-growth organic markets of Canada, the United States, Mexico, Spain, and Italy, with future expansion contingent on market demand.



In April 2020, Sakata Seed Company Inc., a US-based breeder, and producer of vegetable and ornamental seed and vegetable cutting acquired Vanguard Seed for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Sakata expanded its product line into the lettuce segment. Vanguard Seed is a US-based lettuce seed company.



The countries covered in the vegetable seeds market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284349/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________