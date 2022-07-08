Worldwide Background Music Market Size to Grow by USD 1902.8 Million | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's recent analysis of the Global Background Music Market finds that the increasing travel and tourism sector and growing demand from the hospitality industry are anticipated to bolster the growth of the Global Background Music Market during the forecast period. The Global Background Music Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 1,902.8 Million in the year 2028.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 1,428.1 Million in the year 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Background Music Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (AV System Equipment, In-App & Web), by End-Use Industry (Hotels & Motels, Retail Stores, Cafes & Restaurants, Workplace, Fitness & Recreational Sport Centers, Spas & Wellness Centers, Beauty & Hair Salons, Other Industries), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Background Music market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% during the forecast period.

The Background Music market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1,428.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,902.8 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Background Music market.



Market Dynamics :

Increasing Travel and Tourism Sector to Drive the Market Growth

The increasing Travel and Tourism Sector is anticipated to augment the growth of the Background Music Market during the forecast period. Various styles and sequences of music, such as amplified or acoustic, instrumental or vocal, or other forms, are universal and ubiquitous cultural expressions. It represents the human culture and can therefore have an immeasurable impact on the human mind. Music is available in almost every country except some countries such as Afghanistan and Mali. Music spreads through commercial and informal digital broadcasts, downloads, recordings, movies, etc., positively or negatively impacting travelers' awareness. In addition, it enhances the atmosphere of the place. Background Music Market providers have also kept track of this and incorporated it into their offerings. For example, Beatsuite offers adventure and travel music genres that can be sorted by mood/theme, keywords, popularity, and release date. In addition, travel Vlog has become a trend as people can share great experiences by exploring remote areas. In such cases, Background Music Market also plays an important role. A proper soundtrack can make your travel-inspired experience even more appealing. Thus, the factors mentioned above are anticipated to propel the market's growth.

Growing Demand from Hospitality Industry to Stimulate Market Growth

The growing demand from the hospitality industry is expected to fuel the growth of the Background Music Market within the estimated timeframe. Background Music Market is essential in the hospitality industry since it serves as a medium for attracting customer attention. Furthermore, online services provide consumers with the convenience of ordering food from the comfort of their homes, resulting in a significant decrease in the number of consumers visiting restaurants. To address this issue, restaurants provide extensive menus, in-house entertainment, superior services, and other value-added services to attract customers. Therefore, Background Music Market systems add value to the consumer experience. In addition, fine-tuning playlists can potentially increase sales by influencing human behavior; also, there is an increase in sales and consumption of alcoholic beverages when consumers are exposed to upbeat Background Music Market.

Segmentation of the Global Background Music Market:

Type AV System Equipment In-App & Web

End Use Industry Hotels & Motels Retail Stores Cafes & Restaurants Workplace Fitness & Recreational Sport Centers Spas & Wellness Centers Beauty & Hair Salons Other Industries

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the consumer electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long-Term Dynamics Short-Term Dynamics

The report on Background Music Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Background Music Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (AV System Equipment, In-App & Web), by End-Use Industry (Hotels & Motels, Retail Stores, Cafes & Restaurants, Workplace, Fitness & Recreational Sport Centers, Spas & Wellness Centers, Beauty & Hair Salons, Other Industries), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth in the Market

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in the percentage of commercial spaces like cafes, restaurants, and shopping malls in the region's developing economies. Furthermore, most of the major players are entering emerging economies such as India, which is also likely to support the regional growth of the market. Additionally, the increase in penetration of connected devices and technological developments is also expected to contribute to the market's growth in the region.

List of Prominent Players in Background Music Market:

USEN CORPORATION

Mood Media

Sirius XM Radio Inc.

Touch Tunes Music Corporation

Play Network Inc.

Image sound Limited

NSM Music

Music Concierge

Rockbot

Almotech Limited

Recent Developments:

May 2022: Sky Wire Broadcast announced the launch of a wide range of PTZ Camera series, Video Switcher, and Wireless Video Transmitters. The new range is an extension of Sky Wire Broadcast’s products & services.

March 2021: Spotify announced to launch of its music streaming service in India. The launch of music streaming services was a strategic step in order to stay ahead of other competitors such as Apple.

This market titled “Background Music Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Type



° AV System Equipment



° In-App & Web



• End Use Industry



° Hotels & Motels



° Retail Stores



° Cafes & Restaurants



° Workplace



° Fitness & Recreational Sport Centers



° Spas & Wellness Centers



° Beauty & Hair Salons



° Other Industries



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • USEN CORPORATION



• Mood Media



• Sirius XM Radio Inc.



• Touch Tunes Music Corporation



• Play Network Inc.



• Image sound Limited



• NSM Music



• Music Concierge



• Rockbot



• Almotech Limited Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

