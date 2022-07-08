Global Luxury Cosmetics Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecassts

Dublin, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Luxury Cosmetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global luxury cosmetics market reached a value of US$ 47.35 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 64.55 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Luxury cosmetics are manufactured using premium ingredients and they are widely available in sophisticated packaging. They comprise skincare, haircare, makeup products and fragrances that are sold at a higher price as compared to the drugstore cosmetics. They offer high-end quality, consistency and longevity, which have a noticeable effect on the skin. Some of the variants can effectively clean the top layer of the skin without causing damage and aid in preventing negative environmental impact.



Luxury Cosmetics Market Trends:

Due to a rise in the disposable income levels of individuals, especially in developing regions, there is an increase in the demand for luxury cosmetics. This, along with the growing awareness about the benefits of using luxury cosmetics, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

Additionally, there is a rise in the penetration of the internet, which has resulted in the expansion of the e-commerce industry across the globe. This, coupled with the wide availability of luxury cosmetics through online and offline distribution channels, is propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, the escalating demand for halal cosmetics among consumers due to the presence of powerful actives and proven vegan ingredients is positively influencing the market. Besides this, the rising utilization of luxury cosmetics to solve hair and skin related problems, such as hair fall, dandruff, skin rashes, and acne, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Apart from this, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce anti-aging cosmetics, fragrances, and oral care products, which is catalyzing the demand for luxury cosmetics. Furthermore, the escalating demand for high-performing color cosmetic products among fashion professionals is bolstering the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co.), Coty Inc., Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Kao Corporation, Kose Corporation, L'Oreal S.A., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Oriflame Cosmetics AG, Puig, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Company Limited and Tatcha LLC.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global luxury cosmetics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global luxury cosmetics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global luxury cosmetics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Luxury Cosmetics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Skincare

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Haircare

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Makeup

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Fragrances

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Organic

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Conventional

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Specialty and Monobrand Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Online Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End User

9.1 Male

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Female

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co.)

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Coty Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Kao Corporation

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Kose Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 L'Oreal S.A.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Oriflame Cosmetics AG

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Puig

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Revlon Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Shiseido Company Limited

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Tatcha LLC

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 SWOT Analysis

