Kymera Therapeutics Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of People and Business Leader Leigh Morgan

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced the appointment of Leigh Morgan to its Board of Directors. Ms. Morgan joins Kymera’s Board as a senior executive accomplished in scaling global, profitable, high-performing organizations.

“Leigh has distinguished herself as an expert in developing world-class organizations in a wide variety of settings, and I’m thrilled to welcome her to Kymera’s Board of Directors,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kymera Therapeutics. “Given our aspirations to evolve Kymera into a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company, her extensive background across critical business functions will provide our team with an invaluable resource as we scale our operations and advance as a best-in-class degrader medicines company.”

“A pioneer in the field of targeted protein degradation, Kymera has rapidly transformed into a clinical stage company, and is now dosing patients in multiple clinical programs in immunology and oncology,” said Ms. Morgan. “I am excited to join the team and help them continue their evolution and achieve their mission to bring transformative medicines to the patients that need them.”

Ms. Morgan brings deep human resource, operations, strategy, businesses and people integration, and public-private partnership competencies to Kymera’s board. In her current role as Chief Strategy and Operating Officer for Nia Tero, she is a key architect of the firm’s growth, inclusive of strategy, finance, innovation, communications, operations, impact investments and governance. Ms. Morgan previously served as Chief Operating Officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation where she oversaw a broad portfolio, including human resources, information technology and security, facilities and the foundation’s culture transformation efforts.

Her health and biotechnology leadership roles include serving as Associate Chancellor at the University of California, San Francisco, Vice President and Global Head of Human Resources for Product Development at Genentech, and HR leadership roles at GSK. She serves as Vice-Chair/Chair-elect of the Board at the Fred Hutch Cancer Center, is on the University of Washington Medical Center Advisory Board, and is an independent director at Curemark, a clinical-stage biotechnology company. She holds a master’s degree in organization development from the American University and a bachelor’s degree from Duke University. She was awarded an honorary doctorate from the Asian University for Women in Bangladesh and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KYMR) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative approach to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera's Pegasus platform is a powerful drug discovery engine, advancing novel small molecule therapies that harness the body's innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. With a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways, Kymera is advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics designed to address the most intractable pathways and provide new treatments for patients. Kymera's initial programs target IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat patients with a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors.

Founded in 2016, Kymera is headquartered in Watertown, Mass.

