Frozen Tortilla Market to Expand by 1.6x, Surpassing US$ 12.9 Bn as Consumption of Healthy and Packaged Food Grows – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global frozen tortilla market is slated to grow at a CAGR of 5.07%, surpassing a valuation of US$ 12.9 Bn by 2032. Tortillas are a staple food and are consumed as a staple food across the globe.



It can be paired with different beans, vegetables, cheese dips to prepare a quick healthy snacks. This, in turn, is expected to push the demand for frozen tortillas over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Tortillas are generally frozen to increase their shelf life and preference to keep tortillas securely packed in boxes to avoid freezer burn. It is beneficial to stack tortillas in an airtight container or resalable plastic bag, wrap them tightly in aluminum foil.

Consumer willingness to try multiple cuisines for enhanced food flavor and texture is expected to create conducive environment for the frozen tortilla market across the globe. Hence, manufactures are developing gluten free, keto friendly variants of tortillas in order to fulfill the rising demand to maintain good health.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America frozen tortilla market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% and reach a valuation of US$ 2.9 Bn by the end of 2032.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for 17% of frozen tortilla demand share during the assessment period.

Europe frozen tortillas market is expected to reach US$ at 2.8 Bn, with sales expected to surge at a robust pace in the upcoming decade

By source, wheat tortillas are expected to hold the highest market share and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2032.

“Key manufacturers are focusing on developing frozen tortilla formulation technology to generate revenue. They are also producing multi-functional frozen tortilla varieties to expand their product portfolio and gain competitive edge.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of frozen tortillas are emphasizing on research & development to offer differentiated products. Key players are working collectively to develop new product portfolios to enter untouched market places.

Harbar LLC, Canton, Mass, a brand under Maria and Ricardo’s, launched a trio of grain-free veggie tortillas preceding year in 3 different assortments like cauliflower, zucchini and sweet potato





Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global frozen tortillas market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on Type (Modified Starch, Native Starch), By Source (Wheat, Corn, Other), By Sales Channel Offline Sales Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Store, Other Sales Channel), Online Sales Channel (Company Website, E-commerce Platform), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, MEA)

Frozen Tortilla Market by Category

By Source:

Wheat

Corn

Other





By Sales Channel:

Offline Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Convenience Store Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel Company Website E-commerce Platform



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA





About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfil the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalogue of more than 500 reports about the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

