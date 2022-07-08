Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 42 0217

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 24 0415RIKB 42 0217
Settlement Date 07/13/202207/13/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,2432,650
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 94.004/6.20090.990/5.240
Total Number of Bids Received 1515
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 3,4432,900
Total Number of Successful Bids 1413
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 1413
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 94.004/6.20090.990/5.240
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 94.090/6.14091.500/5.200
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 94.004/6.20090.990/5.240
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 94.037/6.18091.171/5.230
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 94.090/6.14091.500/5.200
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 93.990/6.21090.701/5.270
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 94.035/6.18091.142/5.230
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.061.09