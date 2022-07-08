|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKB 42 0217
|Settlement Date
|07/13/2022
|07/13/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|3,243
|2,650
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|94.004
|/
|6.200
|90.990
|/
|5.240
|Total Number of Bids Received
|15
|15
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|3,443
|2,900
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|14
|13
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|14
|13
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|94.004
|/
|6.200
|90.990
|/
|5.240
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|94.090
|/
|6.140
|91.500
|/
|5.200
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|94.004
|/
|6.200
|90.990
|/
|5.240
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|94.037
|/
|6.180
|91.171
|/
|5.230
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.090
|/
|6.140
|91.500
|/
|5.200
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|93.990
|/
|6.210
|90.701
|/
|5.270
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|94.035
|/
|6.180
|91.142
|/
|5.230
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.06
|1.09
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKB 42 0217
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND