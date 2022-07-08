New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flexographic Printing Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282633/?utm_source=GNW

The global flexographic printing market is expected to grow from $153.98 billion in 2021 to $160.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The market is expected to grow to $186.57 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.



The flexographic printing market consists of sales of flexographic printing technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are used to print high volumes of labels and packaging.Flexographic printing is a modern printing technique that creates raised pictures on a variety of materials by using a flexible printing plate connected to a plate cylinder.



The ink is transferred to the substrate by rotating the flexible inked plate at a high speed.



The main types of printing equipment in flexographic printing are narrow web, medium web, and sheetfed.Narrow web printing is a rotary method with numerous in-line converting stages that is defined as any web with a width of 16" or less.



The technologies involved include automatic, semi-automatic and is used in various applications such as corrugated boxes, folding carton, flexible packaging, labels, print media. It is implemented in several sectors including industrial, print media, food and beverage, consumer electronics, pharmaceutical, others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the flexographic printing market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing demand for packaged food products is expected to propel the growth of the flexographic printing market going forward.The packaged food products are foodstuff pre-packaged in the packaging to offer shelf life and sterility to food unless the packaging is damaged or opened.



The growing demand for packaged food goods necessitates the use of flexographic printing to provide packaging that is convenient, attractive, cost-effective, and lightweight.On the label packaging, flexographic printing aids in the effective marketing of food goods and information about them.



For instance, in 2021, the Food Industry Association (FMI) estimated that the packaged food and beverages online sales could reach $109 billion. Therefore, the increasing demand for packaged food products is driving the growth of the flexographic printing market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the flexographic printing market.Major companies operating in the flexographic printing sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.



For instance, MPS, a US-based company that manufactures flexo, offset, and hybrid printing presses for label converting and flexible packaging sector, launched E-Sleeve technology to improve print efficiency and quality.The technology includes pressure settings, precise concentric runout properties, increased dimensional accuracy for optimum register, and constant parallelism for the ideal register across the entire print length.



The technology enables better speeds to generate results with assured quality tolerances and reliable production cost calculations.



In November 2020, ABX, a US-based flexible packaging film manufacturer acquired the flexible packaging converting business of Berry Global for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, ABX aimed to enhance its geographic presence and capabilities with an expanded product portfolio to create a leading flexible packaging platform.



Berry Global is a US-based company that offers flexographic printing technologies.



The countries covered in the flexographic printing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





