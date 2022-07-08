The Pet Food Market is expected to grow by $ 1.41 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.24% during the forecast period

New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pet Food Market in Russia 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282321/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the pet food market in Russia provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current country market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness of pet nutrition, pet humanization, and increasing preference for functional and fortified pet food.

The pet food market in Russia analysis includes the product and type segments.



The pet food market in Russia is segmented as below:

By Product

• Dry pet food

• Wet pet food

• Pet snacks and treats



By Type

• Dog food

• Cat food

• Other small pet food



This study identifies the growing demand for organic pet food as one of the prime reasons driving the pet food market growth in Russia during the next few years. Also, rise in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing and rising expansion of product portfolio by leading pet food companies in Russia will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on pet food market in Russia covers the following areas:

• Pet food market sizing

• Pet food market forecast

• Pet food market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pet food market vendors in Russia that include Affinity Petcare SA, Aller Petfood Group AS, Blue Buffalo Co. Ltd., Colgate Palmolive Co., heristo aktiengesellschaft, INVIVO, Mars Inc., Merrick Pet Care Inc., Nestle SA, Schell and Kampeter Inc., Sunshine Mills Inc., The JM Smucker Co., Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, and Wellness Pet Co. Also, the pet food market in Russia analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282321/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________