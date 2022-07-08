Global Evaporative Cooling Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evaporative Cooling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global evaporative cooling market reached a value of US$ 5.67 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8.41 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Evaporative cooling, also known as adiabatic cooling, refers to a cooling and ventilation technique that employs water as a refrigerant. It is an energy-efficient and highly sustainable method used to provide cooling for machinery, buildings and manufacturing facilities.

Evaporative cooling systems work on the principle of water evaporation through which the surrounding air is cooled down to a comfortable temperature. Compared to conventional air-cooling technologies, these systems utilize lesser energy and ventilate fresh, clean, filtered and cool air, thus enhancing the overall indoor air quality. As a result, evaporative cooling is rapidly gaining traction over traditional air conditioning systems in areas that do not require extremely low temperatures.



Evaporative Cooling Market Trends:

The rising temperatures due to global warming and the increasing need to minimize carbon footprint represent the primary factors driving the market growth. Additionally, with the expanding population and rapid urbanization, there has been a significant increase in the demand for energy-efficient, sustainable and cost-effective solutions. This, in confluence with the growing awareness regarding the benefits of evaporative cooling systems, is catalyzing the product demand.

Furthermore, governments of various nations are offering lucrative incentives and subsidies to promote the use of energy-efficient technologies. For instance, since evaporative cooling is a proven sustainable cooling technique, these systems are eligible for the Energy Investment Deduction (EIA) in the Netherlands that can lead to a net benefit of 11% on the entire investment.

Besides this, the increasing energy consumption in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors is propelling the demand for sustainable and low power-consuming systems. Other factors, including the emerging industrial applications of evaporative coolers, advancements in cooling technologies, product innovations, and stringent environmental regulations, are also creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. (Amsted Industries Incorporated), Bonaire Heating & Cooling, Celsius Design Limited, CFW Evapcool, Colt Group Limited, Condair Group AG, Delta Cooling Towers Inc., EcoCooling, ENEXIO Water Technologies GmbH, Munters Group, Phoenix Manufacturing Inc. and SPX Cooling Technologies Inc. (SPX Corporation).



