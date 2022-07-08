All Court Interactive Enlisted to Help Santa as Grom and Curiosity Ink Media Prepare Santa.com for Christmas 2022!

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) (www.gromsocial.com) and its Hollywood-based original content division, Curiosity Ink Media, today announced that it has secured the expert services of All Court Interactive LLC to bolster consumer awareness, spur visitors, line the site’s shelves with gifts for whole family, and oversee retail affiliate relations for Santa.com, the digital holiday entertainment hub set to return this fall. This year, the site features a bold new look featuring a robust marketplace where consumers can fulfill all of their holiday needs. The selection of All Court was announced today by Darren Marks, Chairman & CEO, Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Investor relations information on Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is available at https://investors.gromsocial.com.



In their new role, All Court Interactive will team up with Grom and Curiosity to mount SEO-driven content for Santa.com and oversee the selection of affiliate e-commerce partners, while helping to craft the overall user experience (UX) for the site, a virtual North Pole featuring immersive content, curated gifting ideas, decor and entertainment tips, alongside a host of other immersive content for kids and grown-ups alike. All Court is helmed by Pete Jacobs, an entrepreneurial marketing leader who’s built a solid professional biography through creative, high-impact digital content strategies for consumer-facing brands that expertly marry editorial with ecommerce.

“Pete and the team at All Court are experts at crafting breakthrough digital marketing campaigns, and are the perfect partners to bring this year’s Santa.com experience to the next level,” explains Marks. “Their reputation for delivering innovative marketing solutions that underscore a brand’s strength, will enable us to push boundaries and help win the hearts and minds of consumers everywhere this holiday season and beyond.”

Santa.com is designed to convey the fun and excitement of Christmas and helping site visitors ease the usual holiday stress and maximize the overall enjoyment of the season. The newly-designed Santa.com unwraps a trove of DIY holiday experiences for visitors looking to deliver magic to friends and family. With easy-to-navigate features for gift giving, entertaining, decorating, games and a digital North Pole experience, Santa.com has something for everyone. Additionally, the return of Santa.com with e-commerce (delayed last year due to global supply chain concerns) place Grom and Curiosity squarely in the booming e-tail business and gives the company a presence in the explosive – and growing - holiday retail market, which is projected to top $1 trillion this year.*

*eMarketer.com, US Holiday 2021 Review and Holiday 2022 Preview, Feb 23, 2022

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com .

About Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media’s multi-faceted I.P. library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships, and highly targeted market entry.

