First in Westborough, PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic Opens Its Doors

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanded veterinary service capabilities are now available in Westborough, Massachusetts. The first-of-its-kind PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic opened its doors this week, located at 1 Oak Street in the FedEx Plaza. A grand opening celebration will be scheduled for the fall.

Modeled after human urgent care, PetMedic offers coordinated, convenient, and compassionate veterinary care for non-life-threatening conditions after regular business hours and on weekends. PetMedic complements pet owners' trusted family veterinarians and alleviates the case overload at emergency hospitals. The first PetMedic clinic opened in Watertown, Massachusetts, in 2020 followed by Portland, Maine, in 2021.

The clinic is staffed by Dr. Katie Sakakeeny, board-certified in emergency and critical care, along with an experienced emergency medicine team. The hospital is complete with a modern surgical suite, laboratory, digital X-ray, ultrasound, and cutting-edge software that allow for an efficient workflow for team members.

Dr. Ben-Ari, PetMedic's chief medical officer, commented, "Without an urgent care option, pet owners must make the difficult decision to allow their pets to wait overnight or even days to be treated for an issue that may be uncomfortable or get worse, or go to an emergency hospital, adding to patient overload where the priority must be given to critical conditions."

Dr. Katie Sakakeeny, managing doctor of PetMedic Westborough, added, "I am so thrilled to be offering an urgent care option for my veterinary colleagues in the area, many of whom I have worked with, side by side, in years past. My team and I look forward to reducing the heavy volume of cases in our local ERs and providing the community with another same-day option when their pets need to be seen by a veterinarian."

PetMedic does not perform routine services provided by family veterinary practices, such as wellness visits, or administer vaccinations. Pet owners can make same-day appointments conveniently online. An outstanding healthcare team and client-centric approach is a top priority for all PetMedic clinics.

Media Contact

Melissa Lucas

(781) 534-2714

mlucas@petmedicurgentcare.com

Related Images











Image 1: Ribbon Cutting





PetMedic Westborough Ribbon Cutting









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment