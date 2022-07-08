Everything is Bigger in Texas, including The World’s Biggest Coconut Experience by Vita Coco

DALLAS, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading coconut water brand Vita Coco (NASDAQ: COCO) is helping consumers beat the heat this summer with the World’s Biggest Coconut roadside experience popping up in Dallas from Friday, July 22 until Sunday, July 24. The colossal coconut pop-up invites Texans to celebrate summer and Vita Coco’s new hydrating and refreshing Coconut Juice, which launched earlier this summer, with a new invigorating and tropical coconut experience.



Standing over three stories tall, the giant inflatable coconut will be visible throughout the neighborhood, a nod to “Everything is Bigger in Texas.” In addition to the coconut, the roadside experience will be a can’t-miss stop for Texans, featuring local food trucks, outdoor games, and the opportunity for visitors to hydrate with the thirst-quenching products from Vita Coco. The experience will highlight the brand’s first juice beverage offering, Vita Coco Coconut Juice, conveniently canned for consumers on the go.

“We know summer in Texas means two things: heat and the need for refreshing and fun summertime experiences that help you cool down. The World’s Biggest Coconut Experience offers Texans both, while introducing Vita Coco’s most tropical flavor profile yet, giving consumers the chance to enjoy all the goodness coconuts bring,” said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer at The Vita Coco Company. “Our new Coconut Juice has a big, bold flavor, so we knew we had to celebrate the launch in a big, bold way. And what better way to do that than with the World’s Biggest Coconut in the state where everything’s bigger.”

The World’s Biggest Coconut experience in Dallas will give local friends and families a fun pit stop during their weekend plans, offering complimentary Vita Coco Coconut Juice, games, merchandise giveaways, and photo opportunities. The World’s Biggest Coconut Experience will be located in the Bishop Arts District at 705 N Zang Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208 and available to visit, free of admission, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm on July 22-24, 2022. Guests can RSVP at events.vitacoco.com/biggestcoconut to reserve a spot and receive 10% off vitacoco.com.

Vita Coco Coconut Juice is sweet, refreshing and available in two flavors, Original with Pulp, and Mango. A delicious blend of coconut water packed with electrolytes, nutrients, and a burst of tropical flavor, Vita Coco Coconut Juice is gluten-free and non-GMO. It’s available for just $2.49 per 16.9 oz. can in convenience stores in select cities across the East Coast and Dallas, including select 7-Elevens stores.

To learn more about Vita Coco, visit vitacoco.com. You can also connect with Vita Coco on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram.

ABOUT VITA COCO

Vita Coco is the leading coconut water beverage brand, celebrated for bringing the benefits of coconuts to the world. Championed by informed consumers, health and wellness experts, pro-athletes and celebrities for its nutrient-rich hydration, Vita Coco’s portfolio now includes sparkling coconut water, coconut mlk and coconut oil. For more information please visit vitacoco.com.



ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink, Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations.

PRESS CONTACT

Mallory Smith, Dittoe PR

502-648-8446

mallory@dittoepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e86a7bd8-5b22-4195-b419-af9d5d631a15