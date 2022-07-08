Alimera Announces Approval and Pricing Granted for ILUVIEN® for Uveitis in Italy

ATLANTA, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, announces that Alimera Sciences Europe Limited, its Ireland-based European subsidiary, has received approval, including a positive determination for the pricing and reimbursement, for ILUVIEN for the prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye from the Italian Medicines Agency, AIFA.



“With this new indication ILUVIEN will help us in significantly reducing rates of uveitis recurrence and increasing duration of recurrence-free time in our patients with non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment,” said Elisabetta Miserocchi, Associate Professor at San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy.

Alimera will launch ILUVIEN® (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg sustained release intravitreal implant behind its new uveitis indication in Italy, through its distribution partner, SIFI.

“This is excellent news as Italy will be our fifth market and the second launch this year for this ILUVIEN indication,” said Rick Eiswirth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alimera. “We look forward to providing patients in Italy with non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment with the ability to prevent the recurrence of their disease, enabling them to see better and longer with fewer injections.”

About ILUVIEN

The Company’s primary product is ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) 0.19 mg sustained release intravitreal implant, injected into the back of the eye. With its CONTINUOUS MICRODOSING™ technology, ILUVIEN is designed to release sub-microgram levels of fluocinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, for 36 months, to reduce the recurrence of disease, enabling patients to maintain vision longer with fewer injections. ILUVIEN is approved in the U.S., Canada, Kuwait, Lebanon and the U.A.E to treat diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have been previously treated with a course of corticosteroids and did not have a clinically significant rise in intraocular pressure. In 17 European countries, ILUVIEN is indicated for the treatment of vision impairment associated with chronic DME considered insufficiently responsive to available therapies. In March 2019, ILUVIEN received approval in the 17 countries under the Mutual Recognition Procedure for prevention of relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The 17 European countries include the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Poland, Czechia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. The non-infectious posterior uveitis indication for ILUVIEN was launched in Germany and the U.K. in 3Q 2019. ILUVIEN is not approved for treatment of uveitis in the United States.

About Non-Infectious Posterior Uveitis (NIPU)

Posterior segment non-infectious uveitis is a chronic, inflammatory disease affecting the posterior segment of the eye, often involving the retina, and is a leading cause of blindness in developed and developing countries. NIPU affects people of all ages, producing retinal swelling and destroying eye tissues, which can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. Patients with NIPU are typically treated with systemic steroids, which are effective, but over time frequently lead to serious side effects, ranging from acne, weight gain, sleep and mood disorders to hypertension and osteoporosis that can limit effective dosing. Patients then often progress to steroid-sparing therapy with systemic immune suppressants or biologics, which also can have severe side effects, including an increased risk of cancer and infection. As a result, Alimera believes there remains a significant need for new therapies with improved efficacy, tolerability, and safety profiles to manage this disease.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Alimera Sciences is a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

About SIFI

SIFI is the leading Italian ophthalmic company, focused on eye care since 1935. SIFI concentrates its R&D and manufacturing in Italy exporting to more than 20 countries with a direct presence in Italy, Spain, France, Romania, Mexico and Turkey. Since June 2015, SIFI is backed by 21 Invest, a private equity firm, to support the company’s expansion strategy, based on establishing direct commercial operations in major European markets and expanding its network of international distributors. Headquartered in Catania, Sicily, SIFI has a staff of over approximately 400 people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.sifigroup.com.

