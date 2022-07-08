FFF Enterprises Honors 34 Counterfeit-Free Years of Serving Patients

Temecula, California, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFF Enterprises Inc., the nation’s most trusted specialty drug distributor, celebrates 12,419 days of supplying healthcare providers and patients with high-quality, counterfeit-free pharmaceuticals.

“I am humbled that today marks 34 years that FFF Enterprises has been able to provide our most precious patients with safe, reliable medications,” said Patrick M. Schmidt, chief executive officer at FFF Enterprises, Inc. “If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that patient care is a community effort. And I feel blessed to have the honor of working with the industry’s finest community of team members and manufacturing partners whose integrity and dedication to patients are evidence of our unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Since its inception, the company has continued to set the standard for patient safety, product efficacy, and fair pricing through key partnerships, programs, and services, all in an effort to ensure patients receive reliable, responsibly sourced medicines when they need them.

As part of its mission of Helping Healthcare Care®, FFF Enterprises was recently named the exclusive distributor of HarborPath’s, Naloxone RightNow Program. Naloxone is a medication that counters the effects of opioids, which have killed more than 100,000 Americans due to overdose in the 12 months ending April 2021. With its state-of-the-art facilities in Temecula, CA; Kernersville, NC; and Flower Mound, TX, FFF will employ its experience, relationships, and reputation to offer Naloxone free through its specialty pharmacy company, Nufactor®, and cloud-based inventory management system, RightNow Inventory™ solution suite.

“We are pleased HarborPath selected us to work with them on this effort to save lives affected by the opioid crisis. The primary goal of providing citizens and communities suffering from opioid use disorder easier access to a life-saving medication is something we can wholeheartedly support,” stated Schmidt. “We cannot think of a better use for our smart storage technology and automated inventory management system than in support of this effort to place Naloxone supplies where they can do the greatest good.”

About FFF Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1988, FFF Enterprises, Inc. is a privately held, multibillion-dollar specialty pharmaceutical distributor specializing in plasma products, rare and orphan drugs, and vaccines. FFF Enterprises is the parent company of leading specialty infusion pharmacy Nufactor, Inc., as well as InCircle, LLC and " rel="noopener">MinibarRx, LLC dba RightNow Inventory Product Management Solutions. Our partners include global pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturers, prestigious healthcare systems, large and independent retail pharmacies, and leading alternate care sites. Our nationwide commerce is supported by a network of distribution and infusion pharmacy locations utilizing world-class technology and cybersecurity solutions.

