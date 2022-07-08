English Swedish

Press release

Bergman & Beving’s Annual Report for 2021/2022 has been published

Bergman & Beving’s Annual Report for the financial year 1 April 2021–31 March 2022 has been published in Swedish and English on the company’s website as of today.

The Annual Report can be downloaded in pdf format and the Swedish Annual Report is also available in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

Stockholm, 8 July 2022

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

This information is information that Bergman & Beving AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2:00 p.m. CEST on 8 July 2022.

Bergman & Beving attracts, acquires and, over the long term, develops leading companies in expansive niches that deliver productive, safe, and sustainable solutions to the industrial and construction sectors. Through our companies, we are represented in over 4,000 sales outlets in more than 25 countries. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has about 1,200 employees and generates revenue of approximately SEK 4.5 billion. Read more on the company’s website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

