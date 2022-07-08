New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Luxury Apparel Market Size, Sector Analysis, Consumer and Retail Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06286207/?utm_source=GNW





Formalwear-centric brands, such as Roberto Cavalli and Max Mara, suffered the most in 2020 as the pandemic led to an acceleration in the adoption of athleisure due to consumers preferring to wear comfortable clothing at home.In contrast, brands that were early adopters of the streetwear and athleisure trends, such as Dior and Louis Vuitton, were more resilient as they benefitted from front-of-mind appeal.



Luxury brands must continue to incorporate more casual styles in their products to remain relevant and appeal to Gen-Z consumers in particular, as these shoppers have become a crucial demographic within the luxury sector.



International luxury brands must acknowledge the shopping behaviors and preferences of APAC consumers when considering their growth strategies, as the region is expected to make up 40.7% of the luxury apparel market by 2025, up from 37.9% in 2019. This equates to a forecast value of $71.6bn in 2025 and a CAGR of 9.6% between 2020-2025, so a strong performance in this region will boost brands’ fortunes.



- The luxury sector will grow beyond pre-pandemic levels in 2022, driven by sustained domestic demand in APAC and the Americas

- Luxury brands must incorporate more casual styles, including athleisure and streetwear, to remain relevant to the post-pandemic shopper

- Asian consumers will continue to drive the luxury apparel market out to 2025



