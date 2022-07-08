Agile Therapeutics to Participate in Maxim Group’s Upcoming Women’s Health Panel

PRINCETON, N.J., July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced that Chairman and CEO Al Altomari will be participating in a virtual panel discussion presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest. Full details on the panel are as follows:



Date/Time : Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET

: Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET Panel Title : “A Tipping Point in Women’s Health - Does the SCOTUS Outcome Change the Paradigm in Contraception?”

: “A Tipping Point in Women’s Health - Does the SCOTUS Outcome Change the Paradigm in Contraception?” Moderator : Jason McCarthy, Ph.D., Senior Managing Director and Head of Biotechnology Research – Equity Research at Maxim Group

: Jason McCarthy, Ph.D., Senior Managing Director and Head of Biotechnology Research – Equity Research at Maxim Group Participating Panelists : Al Altomari, CEO, Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) Sabrina Martucci Johnson, CEO, Daré Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) Kathy Lee-Sepsick, CEO, Femasys Inc. (FEMY)



:

The panel will be hosted on Maxim’s M-Vest website and available to its members. For more information, please visit https://m-vest.com/events/womens-health-panel-07132022.

The webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations. The archived webcast will be available from July 15-July 28, 2022.

