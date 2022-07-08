The Global Costume Jewelry Market is expected to grow by $ 15.24 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period

New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Costume Jewelry Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873488/?utm_source=GNW

31% during the forecast period. Our report on the costume jewelry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in online retailing and the number of experience centers globally, affordable pricing of costume jewelry, and increasing demand for earrings and rings.

The costume jewelry market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The costume jewelry market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the personalization and customization of costume jewelry as one of the prime reasons driving the costume jewelry market growth during the next few years. Also, innovative designs in premium costume jewelry and increased demand from millennials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on costume jewelry market covers the following areas:

• Costume jewelry market sizing

• Costume jewelry market forecast

• Costume jewelry market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading costume jewelry market vendors that include Azuli Skye, BaubleBar Inc., BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd., Buckley Jewellery Ltd., Cartier SA, CHANEL Ltd., David Yurman Enterprises LLC, Gianni Versace Srl, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hstern Jewellery Ltd., K and M Accessories, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Park Lane Jewelry, Randa Accessories Leather Goods LLC, Richline Group Inc., Stella and Dot LLC, Stuller Inc., Swarovski AG, The Avon Co., and Voylla Jewellery. Also, the costume jewelry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

