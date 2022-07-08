Insights on the Power Schottky Diode Market to 2028 – ABB Ltd., ON Semiconductor, Diodes Incorporated, ROHM Semiconductor, Central Semiconductor Corp., Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd. Among Others | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Power Schottky Diode Market finds that increasing demand for consumer electronics, telecommunication and surge in demand for power Schottky Diode in automotive industries, are some major parameters that are responsible for the growth of the Power Schottky Diode Market in recent years. Additionally, rise in industrialization, consistent advancements, the rapid increase in diode applications and the wide scale adoption of gadgets in the developing countries is further propelling the market growth.

The total Global Power Schottky Diode Market is estimated to reach USD Billion by the year 2028 and the Market is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Power Schottky Diode Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Lead Type, Surface Mount Package), by Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Automotive, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". The Global Power Schottky Diode Market stood at a revenue of USD Billion in the year 2021.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics and Telecommunication

The consumer electronics sector has witnessed steel growth for the past few years. This growth is attributed to factors such as increasing distribution channels, an increasing working population, which is leading to a surge in demand for products such as mobile phones, laptops, among others. According to India Cellular & Electronics Association, India is expected to reach 829 million smartphone users. This, combined with the widespread reach of hybrid feature phones, has the potential to ensure that every citizen of India is connected through a mobile device in the next 3 to 4 years.

Power schottky diode is used in the manufacturing of such products. Thus, increasing demand for these products is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Power Schottky Diode market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% during the forecast period.

The Power Schottky Diode market was estimated to be worth roughly USD Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific projected to dominate the worldwide Power Schottky Diode market.



Segmentation of the Global Power Schottky Diode Market:

Product Type Lead Type Surface Mount Package

Industry Vertical Consumer Electronics Telecommunication Automotive Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/power-schottky-diode-market-1567

Mounting Automotive Industry

Nowadays, the working population across the globe, urbanization as well as industrialization are increasing swiftly. This is increasing the need for transportation for people as well as for trade. Thus, the demand for vehicles is increasing swiftly across the globe. According to the report published by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India’s annual production of automobiles in FY21 was 22.65 million vehicles, and 13 million vehicles were produced between April-October 2021. Thus, mounting demand for vehicles is increasing demand for the power Schottky Diode and is anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America accounted to have maximum growth for the Power Schottky Diode Market in 2021. This surge is attributed to factors such as presence of major players in the region as well as increasing investment.

List of Prominent Players in the Power Schottky Diode Market:

Infineon Technologies AG

MACOM Technology Solutions

Toshiba Corporation

Semiconductor Corp.

Microsemi Corp.

NXP Semiconductors

Sem tech Corporation

ST Micro electrics

Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Company Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

ON Semiconductor

Diodes Incorporated

ROHM Semiconductor

Central Semiconductor Corp.

Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd.

IXYS Corporation Panasonic Corporation

Vishay Inter technology Inc.



Recent Developments:

November, 2020: Diodes Incorporated Completes Acquisition of Lite-On Semiconductor Corporation.

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product Type



• Lead Type



• Surface Mount Package



• Industry Vertical



• Consumer Electronics



• Telecommunication



• Automotive



• Others



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Infineon Technologies AG



• MACOM Technology Solutions



• oshiba Corporation



• Semiconductor Corp.



• Microsemi Corp.



• NXP Semiconductors



• Semtech Corporation



• STMicroelectrics



• Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Company Ltd.



• ABB Ltd.



• ON Semiconductor



• Diodes Incorporated



• ROHM Semiconductor



• Central Semiconductor Corp.



• Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd.



• IXYS Corporation Panasonic Corporation



• Vishay Intertechnology Inc Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis,

PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape,

patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America,

company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

