Textile Auxiliaries Market: Segmented By Type, By End user, and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030

Textile auxiliaries Market are chemical chemicals that aid in the processing of textiles, such as printing, dyeing, and preparing, and are required to achieve the desired effect. Fabrics and yarns are even dyed and washed with them. The primary consideration in selecting textile materials is the intended use, however, color is currently regarded as the best salesman. The most recent trend is to insist on a color that is easy to wash, rub, lighten, and bleach. Textile processing is primarily utilized during the processing of textiles to increase their durability and aesthetic appeal. Textile auxiliaries have grown their use in the textile industry as a result of their ability to improve the functional qualities of textile products.



Market Highlights

Global Textile Auxiliaries market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.4% in 2030.



Global Textile Auxiliaries Market to surpass USD 12.2 billion by 2030 from USD 8.5 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.4% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. Due to rigorous government rules governing the use of harmful chemicals in textiles, the market for natural and environmentally friendlier textile auxiliaries is expected to rise. With textiles increasingly being adopted for a variety of uses such as clothes, home furnishings, and others, there has been an explosion of activity in the larger textile sector, as well as consistent growth in the textile auxiliaries market. Because of the thriving clothing trade in both developed and developing countries throughout the world, apparel continues to be a leading application area in the textile auxiliaries market.



Global Textile Auxiliaries Market: Segments

Dyeing & Printing Agents segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30



Global Textile Auxiliaries market is segmented by type into Dyeing & Printing Agents, Pretreatment Agents, Finishing Agents and Spin Finish, Knitting & Weaving. The amylase segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. The dyeing and printing agents product segment, in particular, commanded a sizable market share in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the projected period. Dyeing auxiliaries are chemically articulated items used in the dyeing and printing processes. These auxiliaries provide vital assistance to fabrics during dyeing and printing operations, allowing them to achieve the desired characteristics and textures.



Apparel segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30



Global Textile Auxiliaries market is divided by end user into Technical Textiles, Home Furnishings, Apparel and Industrial Textiles. Furniture, carpets & rugs, and other items are included in the home furnishings category. In 2020, the apparel application category accounted for a significant portion of the worldwide textile auxiliaries market, and it is expected to grow even more throughout the forecast period. Apparel is worn by a large number of people all around the world. Active wear and personal clothes, such as t-shirts, shirts, trousers, tops, blazers, sportswear, daily wear, and other garments, are common uses.



Market Dynamics

Drivers



Increased use of technological textiles



Technical fabrics provide strength, resistance, and protection against a variety of contaminants and environmental variables. Growing infrastructure development and rapid urbanization, particularly in BRIC nations, are driving demand for Builder, a technological textile that is more durable and effective than traditional textiles. It’s mostly employed in building and architecture for things like faced foundations, insulation, and concrete reinforcement. During the assessment period, the increased use of technical textiles is expected to drive the market for textile auxiliaries.



Usage in various applications and increased government expenditure



Textiles used in cleanliness, health, and surgical applications are included in the textiles category. It is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period; this is mostly due to increased government and per capita healthcare spending around the world. Growing awareness of health and hygiene in emerging economies is driving demand for technical textile-based healthcare goods including baby diapers and sanitary napkins.



Restraint

Environmental risk associated with the market



Textile manufacture is a resource-intensive operation that uses a lot of fuel, water, and a range of chemicals all over the world. In recent years, there has been increased worry about the amount of toxic waste produced by the textile production process, which poses a substantial environmental risk. As a result, various regulatory organizations throughout the world have enacted strict rules to regulate these processes, which are expected to have a negative impact on the worldwide textile auxiliaries market’s growth.



Global Textile Auxiliaries: Key Players

Kemira

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Evonik

Akzo

Nobel

Huntsman Corporation

Tata Chemicals Limited

DyStar Group

Dow Chemical Company

Archroma

Zschimmer and Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Other Prominent Players

Global Textile Auxiliaries Market: Regions

Global Textile Auxiliaries market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. The market in APAC is expected to hold the highest CAGR over the forecasted period. Due to the development of the textile sector in developing nations such as India, Asia Pacific is expected to see rapid growth in the global textile auxiliaries market in the coming years. As a result, the expansion of the textile industry is expected to increase demand for textile auxiliaries, which aid in the refinement of the fabric’s overall quality, encouraging the growth of the textile auxiliaries market in the region. China’s textile sector is the world’s largest in terms of exports and output. Because of low power rates, low raw cotton prices, and transportation subsidies, investment in the country’s textile industry has increased



Global Textile Auxiliaries is further segmented by region into:



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – The United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

The Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Global Textile Auxiliaries Market report also contains analysis on:

Textile Auxiliaries Market Segments:



By Type

Dyeing & Printing Agents

Pretreatment Agents

Finishing Agents

Spin Finish, Knitting & Weaving

By End User

Technical Textiles

Home Furnishings

Apparel

Industrial Textiles

Textile Auxiliaries

DynamicsTextile Auxiliaries

SizeSupply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the market value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Textile Auxiliaries Market Report Scope and Segmentation

Report Attribute Details

Market size value in 2020 USD 8.5 billion

Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 12.2 billion

Growth Rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030

Base year for estimation 2020

Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2021 to 2030

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered Type, end-user, and Region

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key companies profiled Kemira, Evonik, AkzoNobel, Huntsman Corporation, Tata Chemicals Limited, DyStar Group, Dow Chemical Company, Archroma, Zschimmer, and Schwarz GmbH & Co KG and Other Prominent Players.

