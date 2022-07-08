SFLMaven Begins to Form an Independent Board of Directors

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, recently announced its plans to begin the process of preparing the company for uplisting and acquisitions. See the previous PR Here: SFLM Press Release 2022/06/22 .

Now, the company focuses on forming and finalizing an independent board of directors.

By forming an independent board of directors, the company will tackle a significant milestone towards qualifying for an uplisting to a higher OTC Market Tier such as OTC: QB or, for the potential uplist to NASDAQ with an S1 IPO type funding round.

CEO Joseph Ladin said: "We have two members now whom we will announce soon and are seeking two more for a five-person board, including myself.”

Mr. Ladin added: “These individuals are top-notch business people in their respective fields who meet the independent board criteria and bring real value to our board.”

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way.

