AgileThought and ExperienceIT Join Forces to Accelerate Digital Transformation for Clients Through Integrated Delivery Squads

IRVING, Texas, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgileThought, Inc. ("AgileThought" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGIL), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next-generation technologies, and ExperienceIT, LLC (“ExperienceIT” or “EIT”), a digital transformation services firm based in Bloomington, Minnesota, announce a strategic partnership to help enterprises discover, design, and deliver on their digital strategic initiatives, at speed through the deployment of Integrated Delivery Squads.



This new partnership enables clients to benefit from the combined strengths of the two firms to help them move faster to reach their digital transformation goals. AgileThought can now leverage EIT’s breadth and depth of expertise in designing and delivering strategic digital solutions to healthcare and life science organizations; while EIT will be able to accelerate the ability to build scaled delivery teams, by accessing a new global pool of technical talent needed to support them. Together, AgileThought and EIT clients can get expanded support to deliver projects across many disciplines and industries, drawing from AgileThought’s proven track record helping enterprises in the financial, professional services, healthcare and life science sectors meet their digital transformation goals.





AgileThought and EIT’s Integrated Delivery Squads offer world-class expertise in high impact technology domains

“Bringing together both firms’ strengths into pre-configured solutions, offers a unique opportunity to help leading enterprises deliver digital solutions faster, and our combined experience reduces risk during the journey,” said Manuel Senderos, CEO of AgileThought. “With EIT’s clear vision for developing strong partnerships with their customers as extensions of their team and our experience in leveraging agile methodologies to accelerate innovation, this partnership is a natural fit for both of us.”

“AgileThought is a great cultural fit for EIT and its clients, and with both of our proven client track records, we are excited about the great potential for creating greater success together for our customers,” said Per Lagerback, CEO and Founder of ExperienceIT, “Our clients turn to us for digital solutions to help them stay ahead of the curve, and by closely aligning with AgileThought’s capabilities through dedicated partnership teams, we’re both able to provide unprecedented scalability, innovation, along with robust delivery.”

AgileThought and ExperienceIT bring unrivaled strategy, innovation, design, engineering, and quality assurance together in a way that ensures the highest levels of success for enterprises across all industries. The formation of these joint Integrated Delivery Squads provides enterprises with the expertise and resources to dramatically accelerate innovative digital solutions that drive growth.

To learn more about this new partnership, visit https://agilethought.com/partners/ to speak to the AgileThought and EIT team of experts about your digital initiatives.

About AgileThought, Inc.

AgileThought is a leading pure-play provider of agile-first software at scale, end-to-end digital transformation, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 customers with diversity across end-markets and industry verticals. For over 20 years, Fortune 1000 companies have trusted AgileThought to solve their digital challenges and optimize mission-critical systems to drive business value. AgileThought's solution architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists, and other experts located across the United States and Latin America deliver next-generation software solutions that accelerate the transition to digital platforms across business processes. For more information, visit https://agilethought.com/ .

About ExperienceIT

ExperienceIT is a fast-growing digital transformation consulting firm with a mission to activate the potential in People, Process, and Technology to Optimize the Flow of work. ExperienceIT specializes in enhancing its clients’ digital customer service (Omni-Channel), analytics, mergers & acquisitions, and development capabilities. ExperienceIT also has a top junior talent development program called Catalyst, focused on building and equipping tomorrow’s workforce.

ExperienceIT’s team-building and agile delivery capabilities accelerate digital aspirations for Fortune 500 clients. For more information, visit. https://www.eitmn.com & https://www.eitcatalyst.com .

