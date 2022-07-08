Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

| Source: Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences

New York, New York, UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the July 7th Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through July 12th.

July 7th Agenda:

PresentationTicker(s)
“Small Cap Investing in a Recession – How Companies Rise Above the Fray”
Scott Powell, President of Skyline Corporate Communications
Exco Technologies Ltd.OTCQX: EXCOF | TSX: XTC


EV Technology Group Ltd.		Pink: EVTGF | NEO: EVTG
AAC Clyde SpaceOTCQX: ACCMF | Nasdaq Stockholm: AAC


Sekur Private Data Ltd.		OTCQX: SWISF | CSE: SKUR
LiveToBeHappy, Inc.Pink: CAVR

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

