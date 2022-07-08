Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the July 7th Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through July 12th.
July 7th Agenda:
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|“Small Cap Investing in a Recession – How Companies Rise Above the Fray”
Scott Powell, President of Skyline Corporate Communications
|Exco Technologies Ltd.
|OTCQX: EXCOF | TSX: XTC
EV Technology Group Ltd.
|Pink: EVTGF | NEO: EVTG
|AAC Clyde Space
|OTCQX: ACCMF | Nasdaq Stockholm: AAC
Sekur Private Data Ltd.
|OTCQX: SWISF | CSE: SKUR
|LiveToBeHappy, Inc.
|Pink: CAVR
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
