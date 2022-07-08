Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the July 7th Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.



REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/3nR1EVT



The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through July 12th.

July 7th Agenda:

Presentation Ticker(s) “Small Cap Investing in a Recession – How Companies Rise Above the Fray”

Scott Powell, President of Skyline Corporate Communications Exco Technologies Ltd. OTCQX: EXCOF | TSX: XTC



EV Technology Group Ltd. Pink: EVTGF | NEO: EVTG AAC Clyde Space OTCQX: ACCMF | Nasdaq Stockholm: AAC



Sekur Private Data Ltd. OTCQX: SWISF | CSE: SKUR LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Pink: CAVR

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

