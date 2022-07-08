Global Surgical Robots Market to Surpass US$ 15,700.5 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global surgical robots market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,721.6 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Surgical Robots Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting strategies such as partnerships and agreements to advance robotic systems development. For instance, in May 2022, VirtaMed, a leader in medical simulation training, and MMI S.p.A., a robotics company dedicated to improving clinical outcomes for patients undergoing microsurgery, announced a partnership where surgeons using MMI’s Symani Surgical System will have access to surgical simulations, leading to advanced skill development and robotic system enhancements.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/496

Key Market Takeaways:

Global surgical robots market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period due to increasing approvals from the regulatory bodies to key players for surgical robotic systems. For instance, in January 2019, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., a leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance of the ROSA Knee System for robotically-assisted total knee replacement surgeries. ROSA Knee features 3D pre-operative planning tools and real-time, intraoperative data on soft-tissue and bone anatomy designed to improve bone cut accuracy and range of motion gap analysis to potentially improve flexion and restoration of natural joint movement.

Among product types, the Robotic Systems segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to increased product launches by key players operating in market. For instance, in July 2021, Health Minister of India, M.A. Subramanian launched a fourth generation four-armed surgical robotic system, Da Vinci Surgical System-Xi, at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, Tamil Nadu, India the first and only proton therapy centre in South Asia and Middle East. This fourth generation robotic system provides the surgeon with a 10x magnified, high definition, 3D-image of the body.

On the basis of surgeries, the Gynecology Surgery segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of surgical robotic systems for carrying out gynecological procedures. For instance, in July 2021, Medtronic, the leader in medical technology, announced the first gynecological (GYN) procedures with the use of Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global surgical robots market include Intuitive Surgical, Think Surgical, Asensus Surgical US, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Novus Health Products, and Medtronic

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/496

Market Segmentation:

Global Surgical Robots Market, By Product Type: Instruments & Accessories Robotic Systems Da Vinci Surgical System Rosa Mako Rio Robodoc Others

Global Surgical Robots Market, By Surgery: Gynecology Surgery General Surgery Urology Surgery Cardiovascular Surgery Neurosurgery Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Other Surgeries

Global Surgical Robots Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Healthcare Robotics Market, by Product Type (Systems (Surgical Robots, Rehabilitation Robots, Non-invasive Radiosurgery Robots, Hospital and Pharmacy Robots, and Others) and Instruments & Accessories), by End User (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Rehabilitation Centers, and Home Care Settings), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 – 2028

Abdominal Surgical Robots Market, By Product Type (Remote Control and Voice Control), By Type (General Surgery, Urologic Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Others), by End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2028

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



