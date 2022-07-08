New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284242/?utm_source=GNW





The global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market is expected to increase from $6.24 billion in 2021 to $7.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.13%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to companies’ stabilising their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to reach $12.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.38%.



The gallium nitride semiconductor devices market consists of sales of semiconductor device products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the manufacturing of semiconductor devices such as transistors and diodes for the conversion of energy to power using gallium nitride material.Gallium nitride semiconductor devices have dynamic electric and chemical properties that are used to develop electronic power devices that are very hard, mechanically stable, high voltage, and have a high frequency.



Gallium nitride semiconductors are on the rise as a replacement for silicon-based semiconductors because they can meet growing demands for improved power system efficiency, performance, and system cost.



The components of the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market covered in this report are segmented by components that include: transistor; diode; rectifier; power ic.The various device types associated with them are: opto-semiconductors; power semiconductors; and RF semiconductors.



These semiconductors are used in various applications such as: lighting and lasers; supplies and inverters; radio frequency; power drives; consumer and enterprise; industrial; telecommunications; automotive; renewables; aerospace and defense; healthcare. The wafer sizes of these semiconductors include 2 inches, 4-inches, 6-inches, and 8-inches.



In 2021, North America was the largest region in the gallium nitride semiconductor device market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



Increasing demand for consumer electronics is expected to propel the growth of the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market.Gallium Nitride is 1,000 times quicker than silicon in terms of mobility.



It is less expensive to produce than regular semiconductors, hence it is more widely used in consumer electronics. For instance, according to the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA), the Indian appliances and consumer electronics market is expected to grow more than two-folds in the next five to six years and reach up to $26.81 billion. Also, according to ClearSale, the revenue in the consumer electronics segment is anticipated to increase by more than US $360 billion in 2020 and more than US $450 billion by 2024. Therefore, the increasing demand for consumer electronics is driving the growth of the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market.The key players in the market are focusing on developing new technological solutions to increase the reliability of power supply circuits.



For instance, in May 2020, ROHM Semiconductor, a Japan-based electronic device company specialising in the design and manufacturing of semiconductors, integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic parts, developed the industry’s highest (8 volts) gate breakdown voltage technology for 150V Gallium Nitride HEMT devices for power supply circuits used in various industries and communication equipment. This makes it possible to both improve the design margin and increase the reliability of power supply circuits using GaN devices that require high efficiency.



In March 2020, STMicroelectronics, a company operating in semiconductor devices based in Switzerland, acquired Exagan for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is expected to strengthen STMicroelectronics’ objective of providing power semiconductors as well as its long-term business of gallium nitride semiconductor devices.



Exagan is a French-based manufacturer of gallium nitride semiconductor devices.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





