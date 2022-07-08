New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electronic Wet Chemicals Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284104/?utm_source=GNW

(US), Linde Plc. (Ireland), Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Dakin, and T.N.C. Industrial Co., Ltd.



The global electronics wet chemicals market is expected to grow from $3.46 billion in 2021 to $3.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.56%. The growth is mainly due to the companies’ resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.05%.



The electronics wet chemicals market consists of sales of electronic wet chemicals by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, and partnerships) that produce high purity chemicals that are used in cleaning and etching applications during semiconductor production and processing. Electronic wet chemicals are used in the production of products in a variety of industries, including consumer goods, automotives, aerospace and defense, and medicine.



The main types of electronic wet chemicals are Acetic Acid (CH3OOH), Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) (C3H8O), Hydrogen Peroxide (H2), Hydrochloric Acid (HCL), Ammonium Hydroxide (NH4OH), Hydrofluoric Acid (HF), Nitric Acid (HNO3), Phosphoric Acid (H3PO4), and Sulfuric Acid (H2SO4).These electric wet chemicals are of various forms, such as liquid, solid, and gas.



These are used in applications such as semiconductor etching and cleaning. The electric wet chemicals are used by end users, including consumer goods, automotives, aerospace and defense, and medical devices.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the electronic wet chemicals market in 2021 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The rise in demand for the use of semiconductors in various industries is driving the growth of the electronics wet chemicals market. The demand for innovative semiconductors is increasing as a result of various technological advancements in the electronic industry.This increase in demand for semiconductors is directly leading to the increase in demand for the electronic wet chemicals market. For instance, according to the semiconductor industry association (SIA), the sales of semiconductors were around $50 billion in October 2021, an increase of 24.6% from October 2020. Therefore, the rise in the demand for the use of semiconductors in various industries drives the electronic wet chemicals market.



Strategic collaboration between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the electronic wet chemicals market.Companies manufacturing electronic wet chemicals are undergoing partnerships and collaborations to develop new technologies and products.



For instance, in January 2020, Solvay, a company operating in electronic wet chemicals based in Belgium, and SGL Carbon, a company specialising in manufacturing carbon fibre based in Germany, partnered to create new composites for aerospace. This partnership extends the portfolio of Solvay in the composites segment and can tackle the needs of aerospace.



In October 2021, Entegris, a company that provides specialty chemicals and material solutions for the microelectronics industry based in the United States, acquired the Precision Microchemicals business of BASF for $90 million.This acquisition will add value to Entregris in areas such as technical expertise, intellectual property, and talent.



The Precision Microchemicals business is part of the Surface Treatment business unit of BASF’s Coatings division, operating under the Chemetall brand, which develops, manufactures, and markets high-purity materials based in Germany.



The countries covered in the Electronic Wet Chemicals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284104/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________