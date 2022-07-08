Wawa Launches Hoagiefest® NFT Sweepstakes Featuring One-of-a-Kind Digital Artwork Collectables and More

WAWA, Pa., July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wawa, Inc., today announced the launch of its brand-new 2022 Hoagiefest sweepstakes, giving customers a chance to win one-of-kind digital collectible artwork NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and special Hoagiefest swag. The campaign will make Wawa history by putting iconic Hoagiefest graphics and Wawa products into the virtual world for the first time ever. The NFTs will be released through a customer sweepstakes featuring 12 unique animated NFTs and thousands of generative NFTs inspired by past and present Hoagiefest artwork.

About Wawa’s NFTs

NFTs or non-fungible tokens are digital assets with unique identification codes and metadata that make each totally unique and distinguishable from each other. These collectable assets are each one-of-a-kind and can represent real-world objects like art, music, videos and more. The Wawa Hoagiefest NFT collection is based on the designs and visual elements of past and present Hoagiefest commercial illustrations. These illustrations were then used to create a series of 5,000+ unique collectible Hoagiefest NFTs, including 12 rare, animated NFTs and 5,000 generative NFTs that include a variety of characters, backgrounds, hoagies and accessories.

“Our Hoagiefest campaign has always been filled with fun visuals over the years – from our hoagie wrappers to our commercials to our Associates’ t-shirts in store,” said Todd Miller, Sr. Director of Brand Strategy and Experience for Wawa. “Today, we are thrilled to bring a brand-new way to Hoagiefest through NFTs. This entirely new digital dimension of Hoagiefest 2022 is inspired by some of our most iconic artwork over the years that customers have come to know and love. We hope these one-of-a-kind collectables give customers a chance to own their own part of Hoagiefest history!”

Wawa Hoagiefest NFT Sweepstakes Details

From July 8 through July 24, participants can enter the Wawa Hoagiefest NFT sweepstakes by visiting the www.wawa.com/hoagiefest-nft-giveaway landing page and submitting their contact information. In total, Wawa plans to create and giveaway more than 5,000 NFTs along with dozens of real-world prizes and surprises for a select group of winners. Winners will receive a combination of NFT and real-world prizes as follows:

11 prize winners will receive one (1) rare, animated Wawa NFT inspired by past or present Hoagiefest campaigns, a personalized t-shirt that matches their NFT artwork, and a Hoagiefest social swag pack.

will receive one (1) rare, animated Wawa NFT inspired by past or present Hoagiefest campaigns, a personalized t-shirt that matches their NFT artwork, and a Hoagiefest social swag pack. 1 prize winner will receive one (1) rare, animated Wawa NFT inspired by past or present Hoagiefest campaigns cobranded with Reese’s, a personalized t-shirt that matches their NFT artwork, a Hoagiefest social swag pack, and a Reese’s swag pack

will receive one (1) rare, animated Wawa NFT inspired by past or present Hoagiefest campaigns cobranded with Reese’s, a personalized t-shirt that matches their NFT artwork, a Hoagiefest social swag pack, and a Reese’s swag pack 50 prize winners will receive one (1) generative NFT, NFT t-shirt, and a Hoagiefest social swag pack

will receive one (1) generative NFT, NFT t-shirt, and a Hoagiefest social swag pack 3,950 prize winners will receive one (1) generative NFT

About Wawa Hoagies & Hoagiefest

Wawa offers hoagies for every appetite – built fresh-to-order and fully customizable at Wawa’s famous touch-screen ordering. Wawa hoagies are available in Junior®, Shorti®, and Classic sizes, all of which are featured in this year’s Hoagiefest. Wawa Hoagiefest was introduced in the summer of 2008. It has since grown to become an annual multi-week celebration that happens every year. This year, Hoagiefest runs from June 20 to July 31 and includes $5 Shortis and $6 Classic Hoagies.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #23 of America’s Largest Private Companies in 2021 and #12 on Forbes 100 Halo List in 2022. For more information, visit us on www.wawa.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @wawa.

