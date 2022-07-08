Mobiquity Technologies Selected by BlockBusters Liquidity Injection Protocol to Provide Data and Digital Advertising Solutions

NEW YORK, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, today announced, it has been selected by BlockBusters, a DeFi software development company, as its data and programmatic advertising provider.



BlockBusters is a DeFi software development company with the goal of transitioning traditional web 2.0 companies into web 3.0 cryptographic-capable companies. BlockBusters is tokenizing industries one by one in order to amplify their ability to function in a new technological paradigm.

One example utility is converting current websites to web 3.0 functioning websites. There are currently 455 million websites on WordPress, configured using a centralized (web 2.0) system. By using the BlockBusters utility, they will provide an easy on-ramp for those 455 million websites to convert to a web 3.0 de-centralized configuration. The company will be offering additional utilities to assist today’s businesses as they transition into web 3.0.

Don Bailey, CEO of BlockBusters, said, “Our goal is to hasten crypto adoption by providing the bridge between current technologies and blockchain technologies. In order to reach new stakeholders outside of the current cryptosphere, we have partnered with Mobiquity to break out of the normative crypto marketing mindset and extend our message to new audiences.”

Sean Trepeta, President of Mobiquity Networks, said, “We are extremely excited to add BlockBusters to our rapidly growing list of Crypto Partners who are benefitting from our Crypto Core and Crypto Curious audiences. It’s particularly interesting how BlockBusters created a token that allows users to benefit from a compounded rewards model. They reflect tokens that inherently reflect other tokens, which means users participate in multiple ecosystems.”

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com.

About BlockBusters

BlockBusters is a DeFi software development company with the goal of transitioning traditional web 2.0 companies into web 3.0 cryptographic-capable companies. We are tokenizing industries one by one in order to amplify their ability to function in a new technological paradigm. For more information, please visit https://bbtftoken.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Investor Relations:

Columbia Marketing Group

Email: john@TheColumbiaMarketingGroup.com

Phone: 646-736-1900