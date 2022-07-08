Churchill Real Estate Receives $500 Million in New Commitments in June

NEW YORK, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Real Estate, headquartered in New York and Charlotte, has received $500 million in new capital commitments to close out the month of June. As of the end of the second quarter, Churchill has $9 billion in assets under management (AUM). The firm, which specializes in real estate debt, equity, and distressed opportunities, now plans to accelerate growth through the launch of new relief programs to aid Residential Transition Lending (RTL) and Business Purpose Loan (BPL) originators with liquidity.

Created in response to unpredictable inflows and market disruption, Churchill's Liquidity Relief Financing programs are designed to provide originators with quick and efficient access to financing options to reduce the need to liquidate loans into the market at deep discounts. The program has already provided multiple loan originators with access to capital lines within the first week of July. The Churchill team plans to finalize more partnerships in the weeks to come as ongoing market volatility continues to generate opportunities.

"We still believe the RTL asset class offers attractive risk/return profiles for investors, and the current environment creates new opportunities for platforms like Churchill," said Travis Masters, Managing Partner at Churchill Real Estate.

"While we are seeing a tightening of available liquidity in secondary markets and financing options are getting thin, we are not seeing a deterioration of performance. Churchill has been working to tighten our credit profile and increase returns for investors."

In the second quarter of 2022 alone, Churchill funded $1.26 billion of whole loans and advanced $2.4 billion of funds under the firm's Lender Finance Strategy. Institutional investors of RTL loans primarily utilize Churchill's strategy as a stable alternative to a choppy securitization market takeout. To date, the strategy has allocated $5 billion across 58 facilities for RTL originators and investors.

The Churchill team is looking to create new partnerships with RTL originators during the current market cycle. For more information regarding Churchill's Liquidity Relief Financing programs, Lender Finance Strategy or origination partnership opportunities, please visit https://www.churchillre.com.

About Churchill Real Estate

Churchill Real Estate ("Churchill") is a real estate investment firm operating since 2014 to capitalize on United States real estate debt, equity, and distressed opportunities. The firm's Principals have over 100 years of combined real estate experience with strong track records of investing and asset managing billions of dollars in U.S. real estate. Churchill was founded to take advantage of bespoke, point-in-time opportunities throughout real estate market cycles with a primary focus on downside protection while optimizing risk-adjusted return. Churchill's value proposition is centered around the breadth and depth of experience of its management team as well as its development of proprietary technology platforms.

